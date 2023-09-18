SUBSCRIBE
Just A Minor Threat Book Signing + Print Release

Saturday, September 30th, Subliminal Projects will host a launch event and book signing of JUST A MINOR THREAT by Glen E. Friedman, showcasing his outstanding photographs of Minor Threat, one of the most influential hardcore punk bands in music history. The book offers Friedman’s best-known photographs of the band and never-before-seen photographs, shot in 1982 and ’83. 

In conjunction with the event, to celebrate the book’s release, Shepard Fairey will release a new limited edition print, in collaboration with Glen E. Friedman, signed by Shepard Fairey and Glen E. Friedman. Available in-store at Subliminal Projects at the event.
Just a Minor Threat Print. 24 x 18 inches.
PRINT DETAILS: Just a Minor Threat. 24 x 18 inches. Screenprint on thick cream Speckletone paper. Original Illustration based on photographs by Glen E. Friedman. Signed by Shepard Fairey & Glen E. Friedman. Numbered edition of 550. Exclusively available in person on Saturday, September 30th at Subliminal Projects from 6 PM – 9 PM PST. Max order: 1 per customer/household.⁣ ALL SALES FINAL.

