Juice Talks with Kilian Martin and Brett Novak and Val La Forge and Lucy Osinski on July 27th

Its Juice Party Time at The Waterfront featuring Juice Talks #6, TONIGHT, Thursday, July 27, 2023, 6-10pm at The Waterfront located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291. Located at the foot of where the legendary P.O.P. once lived, you will be immersed in surf skate culture with an experience like no other as Juice presents our one-of-a-kind interactive variety show where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

At 6pm, Juice Dan Levy, Juice Magazine Managing Editor and Creative Director, will be autographing posters and giving the first 30 guests to arrive a very special gift of a limited edition print featuring Jesse Martinez autographed by Juice Dan Levy. We will also be setting up our Juice Punk Rock Skate Poster Prints & Zines Shop complete with a silent auction of rarities, where you will also be able to find rare collectible back issues of Juice Magazine.

Thanks to Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Dogtown Skateboards, Zephyr, Arbor, Carver, GrlSwirl, Juice and many more who have contributed incredible collectibles for the silent auction. Complimentary copies of the new Juice Magazine #79 will also be available and as well as complimentary brand new Juice sticker decals by Graphics Lab for the first 30 attendees.

Also available for sale will be the new limited edition Juice Beyond The Streets zines featuring Vernon Courtlandt Johnson, Dibi Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, Peggy Oki, Steve Olson, Axis Valhalla, Chloe Trujillo, Greyson Fletcher, Beatrice Domond, Andy Anderson, Indigo Smith and Lullah Trujillo.

At 6pm, Juice kicks off the night with a set by Artronika, featuring live painting by California Loco, Norton Wisdom, creating one of a kind in the moment paintings inspired by the scene and the music, as Ireesh Lal plays an eclectic set of music improvising on trumpet and synths. The world renowned Norton Wisdom and Ireesh Lal perform with various bands, and tour the USA as well as maintaining a residency in Los Angeles. You can see Norton Wisdom in this interview clip from his interview in Juice Magazine.

At 7pm, Dan Levy will be hosting Juice Talks, carrying on the tradition of talk story, with Jeff Ho of Zephyr, Dogtown & Z-Boys surf skate legend, and special guests: Kilian Martin, Val LaForge, Brett Novak and Lucy Osinski.

Film night will include screening of short films featuring Kilian Martin and Val LaForge and more. Juice Dan will also be hosting a sneak preview of his upcoming new zine “Behind the Scenes of Juice Magazine.”

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

ARTWORK AND PHOTO PRINTS:

You may find photo prints, t-shirts and posters, as well as rare collectibles available for purchase at JuiceMagazine.com after the show.

Kilian Martin (pro skateboard rider for Powell Peralta)

Val LaForge (artist, adventurer, skateboarder, surfer, team rider @GrlSwirl)

Brett Novak (skateboarder, filmer, creator and world traveler)

Lucy Osinski (surfer, skateboarder, creator, CEO, @GrlSwirl founder)

Dan Levy at Venice Skatepark Rally in 2001. Photo by Pep Williams

Behind The Scenes of Juice Magazine Zine cover featuring Steve-O and Rya Simonetti with Photos and Stories by Juice Dan Levy.

Juice Magazine #79 features Jeff Grosso cover photo by Dan Levy.

Brand new Juice sticker decals by Graphics Lab for the first 50 attendees.

Juice Talks 003 with Dogtown skate legend Eric “Tuma” Britton at the Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

Norton Wisdom doing unique live painting at the Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

Ireesh Lal of Artronika brings the heat at the Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront in Venice on the Boardwalk. Photo by Jeff Ho

