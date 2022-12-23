Juice Talks 002 with Tony Alva and Ray Barbee

The Juice Holidaze Party, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at De Buena Planta, in Los Angeles, California, showcased the supergroup, His Eyes Have Fangs, starring Tony Alva, Ray Barbee, Rachel Anne and Matthew Rainwater, and hosted an art+music experience called Artronika with Norton Wisdom and Ireesh Lal, and presented Juice Talks 002 with special guests Tony Alva and Ray Barbee with hosts Dan Levy and Jeff Ho and Christian Hosoi. It was night filled with skate history and surf skate family vibes. We wish you all a Merry Holiday Season and a Happy New Year!

His Eyes Have Fangs. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

At 9pm, the party featured Neo Noir Experimental Rock by His Eyes Have Fangs, which stars two Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductees, Tony Alva (bass) and Ray Barbee (guitar), who are also extremely accomplished musicians. His Eyes Have Fangs features the lovely one and only, Rachel Anne Rainwater (vocals), backed by the supremely talented, Matthew Rainwater on drums.

Dan Levy, Ray Barbee, Tony Alva, Jeff Ho at Juice Talks 002. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

At 8pm, the party include Juice Live episode two of Dan’s show, Juice Talks, carrying on the tradition of talk story, with special guest co-hosts surf skate legend Jeff Ho of Zephyr, Dogtown & Z-Boys, and skateboarding superstar, Christian Hosoi Juice Talks 002, with host Juice Dan Levy, featured special guests and skate legends, Tony Alva, and Ray Barbee, and legendary artist, Norton Wisdom, talking about lifetimes of surfing, skateboarding, playing music and creating art.

Artonika. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

At 7pm, Juice kicked off the night with a set by Artronika, featuring live painting by Norton Wisdom, creating ephemeral watercolor paintings on a fiberglass canvas, as Ireesh Lal played an eclectic set of electronic and world music while improvising on trumpet and synths. Norton Wisdom and Ireesh Lal perform with various bands, and tour the USA as well as maintaining a residency in Los Angeles.

Juice Dan Levy. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

At 6pm, Juice Dan Levy, Juice Magazine Managing Editor and Creative Director, gave the first 30 guests a special gift of a limited edition print featuring Jesse Martinez autographed by Juice Dan Levy at our Juice Punk Rock Skate Poster, Prints and Zine shop, where you were also able to find rare collectible back issues of Juice Magazine.

Norton Wisdom, Vanessa Davey, Mary Nelson, Terri Craft, Jeff Ho, Jonathan Vu. Photo by Dan Levy

De Buena Planta is plant-based Mexican and mezcal, owned by Heather Tierney, founder of The Butcher’s Daughter.

