Juice Talks 001 with Jeff Ho and Christian Hosoi and Brian Brannon

What do Sade, JFA, the Zephyr team, surfing, skateboarding, originality, punk rock, and passion have in common? Juice Talks 001.

Watch here and find out more….

Juice Dan, host of Juice Talks and Juice Magazine Editor. Photo by Mauro Monteiro

On November 18, 2022, Juice Magazine presented a once in a lifetime conversation with pillars of culture: Jeff Ho, Christian Hosoi and Brian Brannon with host Juice Dan Levy. Juice Magazine was on location at De Buena Planta in Silverlake, California, at 2815 Sunset Blvd, and it was one for the history books as we celebrated Juice Dan’s birthday.

Dan Levy, Christian Hosoi, Brian Brannon and Jeff Ho. Photo by Mauro Monteiro

Jeff Ho, (Dogtown & Z-Boys surf skate legend), Brian Brannon (lead singer of JFA, skateboarding and punk rock lifer), Christian Hosoi (Skateboarding Hall of Fame legend), and Juice Dan Levy (Juice Magazine Editor) chopped it up in front of an enthusiastic crowd to kick off 3rd Fridays with an episode of our new live on location show, Juice Talks.

Jeff Ho and Robert Vargas with his handprinted custom Jeff Ho Zephyr t-shirt gift in honor of Juice Dan’s birthday. Photo by Terri Craft

The night began with Jeff Ho hand painting a limited number of custom Juice/Jeff Ho collaboration t-shirts for some lucky early attendees (legendary). Then it was a full celebration with a musical set by Brian Brannon and the Snapback Gnarlers led by none other than Brian Brannon with Bobby Abarca on the bass and Craig Skater on percussion. Special guest DJ, house producer, L.A. native, and FA World Entertainment’s Sage Caswell took the reins with his own unique brand of enigmatic vibes to end the night’s celebration.

Brian Brannon and the Snapback Gnarlers, Bobby Abaraca (bass) and Craig Skater (drums). Photo by James Azpeitia

Juice will be back with Juice Talks on December 16, 2022, starring the magical sounds of His Eyes Have Fangs, featuring Tony Alva, Ray Barbee, Mathew Rainwater, and Rachael Anne. Surprise guests will appear and we are going to celebrate the holidays like no other.

The planning dinner for Dan’s birthday party was a Who’s Who event with Juice Dan, Heather Tierney (Da Beuna Planta and Butcher’s Daughter founder), Shepard Fairey (Obey Giant), Terri Craft (Juice Magazine) and Jeff Ho (Zephyr). Photo by Pip Ross.

De Buena Planta is a plant forward Mexican concept, featuring the largest selection of small batch mezcal in Los Angeles, founded by Heather Tierney, the brilliant mastermind behind the Butcher’s Daughter. Many special thanks to Heather Tierney, Phillip “Pip” Ross and all of the excellent crew at De Buena Planta.

Happy Birthday Juice Dan! Photo by Christian Hosoi

We also want to say a special thank you to Ona Gauthier for the stellar red velvet birthday cake that she made for Juice Dan and shout out to all of our amazing friends for coming to support including: Ivan “Pops” Hosoi, Axis Valhalla, Francesca Quintano, Laurel Stearns, Cindy Schwarzstein, Don “Fish” Fisher, Eddie Reategui and the Daggers Crew, Christina Marquez, Vanessa Davey, Tana Douglas, Chris Hazard, Sean and Michelle McGowan, Jay Stock, Jodi Sonnenberg, Dorothy Fong, Mark Farina, Lauren Over, Val LaForge, Lindsey Klucik, Joaquin Sahagun, Mauro Monteiro, Milo Martin, Mario Alvarado, Kristin Rew, Shin Hisako Shimaoka, Robert Vargas, and many more.

Check out Juice Talks episode 001 here and we hope to see at the next one!

