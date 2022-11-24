Juice Talks 001 with Jeff Ho and Christian Hosoi and Brian Brannon

Jeff Ho, (Dogtown & Z-Boys surf skate legend), Brian Brannon (lead singer of JFA, skateboarding and punk rock lifer), Christian Hosoi (Skateboarding Hall of Fame legend), and Juice Dan Levy (Juice Magazine Editor) chopped it up in front of an enthusiastic crowd to kick off 3rd Fridays with an episode of our new live on location show, Juice Talks.
The night began with Jeff Ho hand painting a limited number of custom Juice/Jeff Ho collaboration t-shirts for some lucky early attendees (legendary). Then it was a full celebration with a musical set by Brian Brannon and the Snapback Gnarlers led by none other than Brian Brannon with Bobby Abarca on the bass and Craig Skater on percussion. Special guest DJ, house producer, L.A. native, and FA World Entertainment’s Sage Caswell took the reins with his own unique brand of enigmatic vibes to end the night’s celebration.
De Buena Planta is a plant forward Mexican concept, featuring the largest selection of small batch mezcal in Los Angeles, founded by Heather Tierney, the brilliant mastermind behind the Butcher’s Daughter. Many special thanks to Heather Tierney, Phillip “Pip” Ross and all of the excellent crew at De Buena Planta.
We also want to say a special thank you to Ona Gauthier for the stellar red velvet birthday cake that she made for Juice Dan and shout out to all of our amazing friends for coming to support including: Ivan “Pops” Hosoi, Axis Valhalla, Francesca Quintano, Laurel Stearns, Cindy Schwarzstein, Don “Fish” Fisher, Eddie Reategui and the Daggers Crew, Christina Marquez, Vanessa Davey, Tana Douglas, Chris Hazard, Sean and Michelle McGowan, Jay Stock, Jodi Sonnenberg, Dorothy Fong, Mark Farina, Lauren Over, Val LaForge, Lindsey Klucik, Joaquin Sahagun, Mauro Monteiro, Milo Martin, Mario Alvarado, Kristin Rew, Shin Hisako Shimaoka, Robert Vargas, and many more.
Check out Juice Talks episode 001 here and we hope to see at the next one!
Joaquin Sahagun with his Jeff Ho custom painted t-shirt. Photo by Terri Craft
