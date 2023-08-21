Juice Party with VCJ and Metallica Robert Trujillo

JUICE PARTY!!! It’s going down Wednesday August 30, 6-10pm, at the Waterfront in Venice, with an all-star lineup in a clash of skateboarding, art and music culture, with two of the most revered masters of their trade – artist extraordinaire, VCJ and musical giant, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

This end of summer Juice Party will also feature a special screening of the Bones Brigade movie “Ban This” a skateboarding film by Stacy Peralta & C.R. Stecyk III.

This Juice Party will offer a very rare opportunity to meet the elusive and mystical Vernon Courtlandt Johnson, legendary artistic mastermind behind the treasure trove of Powell Peralta graphics like the Skull & Sword and the Ripper and many more.

Fresh off two Los Angeles sold out shows for Metallica’s 72 Seasons tour, Robert Trujillo will join the party and sign copies of Juice Magazine with his interview by Juice Dan, while VCJ signs mags with his interview and the artwork he drew for Metallica skateboards, which appears on the back cover of the new Juice Magazine.

The evening will also feature Silent Auctions of rare skateboards, photography and art, as well as new blue Juice hats and stickers and a few remaining copies of the limited edition Beyond The Streets zines will also be available featuring VCJ and his legendary art for Ray “Bones” Rodriguez’ graphic on the cover.

We look forward to seeing you! Please RSVP to guarantee your entry to JuiceMagazineUSA@gmail.com.

