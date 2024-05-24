Juice Party Rising Son Christian Hosoi and Block

Join us Wednesday May 29th, 2024, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront in Venice, California, for Juice Movie night sponsored by @vibessnacks and @zigzagworld as we show the critically acclaimed documentary “Rising Son – the Legend of Skateboarder Christian Hosoi.”

Christian Hosoi and Cesario “Block” Montano will be special guests on Juice Talks hosted by Juice Dan Levy to talk about the film and more. Also gracing the stage for a live performance will be none other than magical singer songwriter, Chloe Cicoria.

A Juice State of Skate fundraiser for Samantha Baglioni (Seven Adams mom) will be taking place to raise funds for her fight against cancer. Original works from Shepard Fairey, Jeff Ho, Jim Muir, Steve Olson, Tim Jackson, Seven Adams, Kevin Taylor, Moetallica, Jason Brown S.T. Tattoo, Chloe Trujillo, Lullah Trujilo, Errandboy and more will be available for bidding.

Please rsvp to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com

Rising Son Trailer

RISING SON SYNOPSIS: With lots of action footage and a slammin’ soundtrack, this gritty, inspiring film goes deep inside the world of skateboarding as seen through the incredible highs and lows of Christian Hosoi’s life, revealed through never-before-release home movies and interviews with Christian’s family and friends, including top skaters Jason Lee, Lance Mountain, Jay Adams, Tony Alva and many more!

Rising Son is directed by Cesario “Block” Montano, Rising Son features Dennis Hopper as narrator and stars Tony Alva, Jay Adams, Ivan Hosoi, Christian Hosoi, Shogo Kubo, Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Herbie Fletcher, Fausto Vitello, Steve Caballero, Richard Novak, Rick Blackhart, Tony Magnusson, Bonnie Mitchell, Craig Stecyk, Mike McGill, Neil Blender, Aaron Murray, Eddie Reategui, Kealoha Rosecrans, Kele Rosecrans, Jason Lee, Ray Flores, Barrett ‘Chicken’ Deck, John Lucero, Dave Duncan, Omar Hassan, Danny Way, Jeff Grosso, Danny Kwock, Eric Dressen, Jesse Martinez, Sergie Ventura, Simon Yaibling, David Arquette, Louanna Rawls, Salman Agah, Joey Tershay, Max Perlich, Josh Richman, Eric Koston, Eric Garber, Scott Oster, Eric ‘Tuma’ Britton, Chad Muska, Robert Rusler, Brian Patch, Chris Pastras, Myles Breiner, Jennifer Hosoi, Micke Alba, Bob Burnquist, Kareem Campbell, Don Cassel, Sandro Dias, Grant Fukuda, Pierre-Luc Gagnon, Jim Ganzer, Brad Gerlach, Rhythm Hosoi, Eric Ian, Bo Ikeda, Lester Kasai, Natas Kaupas, Johnee Kopp, Allen Losi, Andy McDonald, Colin McKay, Jim Muir, Pat Ngoho, Monty Nolder, Javier Nunez, Mark Oblow, Steve Olson, Jeff Phillips, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mickey Reyes, Mark ‘Gator’ Rogowski, Rob Roskopp, Pauly Shore, Kelly Slater, Kevin Thatcher, Tony Trujillo, Gary S. Wong, Produced by Jared Freedman, Executive Producer / Producer Quincy Jones III. Editing by Peter Alton and graphics by Francisco Giorgio Sferra. Sound Department by Ronald J. Webb. Sound mixer Ron Webb. Camera and Electrical Department Kenneth Beane. Camera operator Danny Minnick. Camera operator / videographer and Costume and Wardrobe Department Louanna Rawls. Additional Crew Alisha Calapini. Production coordinator Avery Crocker. Production assistant Rob Crouch. Production assistant Kyle Fulmer. Production assistant James K. Henley. Production assistant Max Hunt. Production assistant Steve Katleman. Production assistant John Minildi. Production assistant Jeremy Mohr. Legal services David Silverton. Production manager Joey Tershay. Production assistant Zack Trimm. Production assistant Aristides Zamora.

Juice Magazine Commercial



RAFFLES AND PRIZES: The night’s festivities will also include a silent auction and a giant pile of raffle prizes to win thanks to Dogtown, Vibes Snacks, Zig-Zag, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Vans, Fucking Awesome, California Locos, Zephyr, Red Bull and Juice. Raffle prizes will be provided by and more.



Location: @thewaterfrontvenice at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

JUICE is stoked to have VIBES as a premiere sponsor of the evening’s festivities. VIBES founders live in Venice, California, and they have created snacks that are Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO with a variety of new flavors and additional functional ingredients coming soon. Learn more about Vibes delicious snacks as well as their important support of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund at https://lovethevibes.com. Follow them on Instagram at @lovethevibesofficial.



Legacy brand, ZIG-ZAG, joins the JUICE Party as a premiere sponsor too. Zig-Zag, founded in 1855, originated in France, and has transcended into an ongoing influence in pop culture in a variety of ways. Just to name a few… one of the covers of Zig-Zag inspired an alternate cover for Eazy-E’s 1989 single We Want Eazy, which went on to inspire the album cover for The Chronic by Dr. Dre. One of the concert posters promoting a show at The Avalon Ballroom featuring Big Brother and the Holding Company with Janis Joplin was done to look like a packet of Zig-Zags. Follow them on Instagram at @zigzagworld.

JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP AND STATE OF SKATE: JUICE will be setting up the JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP where you will be able to find rare collectible back issues of Juice Magazine as well as complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab.

The JUICE STATE OF SKATE is a display of skateboards showcasing the current state of skate art, so please join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of new flavors coming very soon. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

ABOUT ZIG-ZAG:

The company was founded in 1879 by Maurice and Jacques Braunstein. Based in Paris, in 1882 the company built the Papeterie de Gassicourt, near the town of Mantes-la-Jolie. In 1894, they invented the process of “interleaving” rolling papers. They called their papers Zig-Zag after the zigzag alternating packaging process. In 1900, Zig-Zag was awarded a gold medal at the Universal Exposition in Paris. Now the Zig-Zag Vintage Apparel Collection honors its 145-year heritage, drawing inspiration from the historic artwork featured in its booklets and ads. It includes styles influenced by the famous “Boris”, the Zig-Zag man. In the next ten years, Zig-Zag is aiming to be 100% carbon neutral through initiatives in partnership with One Tree Planted, where they are working to plant a tree for every online order over $15 they receive at https://zigzag.com.