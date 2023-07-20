Juice Party at The Waterfront Venice July 27

You’re Invited to a Juice Party on Thursday, July 27, 2023, 6-10pm at The Waterfront Venice located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.
Complimentary copies of the new Juice Magazine #79 will be available, and brand new Juice sticker decals by Graphics Lab for the first 50 attendees. Juice will be hosting a special slide show with very special surprise guests, a film night and a silent auction featuring exclusive collectibles.
Juice will also be offering the very first pre-orders for Juice Dan Levy’s new ‘megazine’ at this “Behind the Zine Visual Storytelling Experience”.
At 7:30pm, Juice Dan Levy and Zephyr Jeff Ho will also be hosting Juice Talks with a variety of special guests.
At 6pm, Juice kicks off the night with a set by Artronika, featuring live painting by Norton Wisdom, creating one of a kind in the moment paintings inspired by the scene and the music on a fiberglass canvas, as Ireesh Lal plays an eclectic set of music improvising on trumpet and synths. Norton Wisdom and Ireesh Lal perform with various bands, and tour the USA as well as maintaining a residency in Los Angeles.
ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:
The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com