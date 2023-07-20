Juice Party at The Waterfront Venice July 27

You’re Invited to a Juice Party on Thursday, July 27, 2023, 6-10pm at The Waterfront Venice located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

Complimentary copies of the new Juice Magazine #79 will be available, and brand new Juice sticker decals by Graphics Lab for the first 50 attendees. Juice will be hosting a special slide show with very special surprise guests, a film night and a silent auction featuring exclusive collectibles.

Behind The Scenes of Juice Magazine Zine with Photos and Stories by Juice Dan Levy

Juice will also be offering the very first pre-orders for Juice Dan Levy’s new ‘megazine’ at this “Behind the Zine Visual Storytelling Experience”.

Juice Talks 003 with Dogtown skate legend Eric “Tuma” Britton at the Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

At 7:30pm, Juice Dan Levy and Zephyr Jeff Ho will also be hosting Juice Talks with a variety of special guests.

Norton Wisdom doing unique live painting at the Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

At 6pm, Juice kicks off the night with a set by Artronika, featuring live painting by Norton Wisdom, creating one of a kind in the moment paintings inspired by the scene and the music on a fiberglass canvas, as Ireesh Lal plays an eclectic set of music improvising on trumpet and synths. Norton Wisdom and Ireesh Lal perform with various bands, and tour the USA as well as maintaining a residency in Los Angeles.

Ireesh Lal of Artronika brings the heat at the Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront in Venice on the Boardwalk. Photo by Jeff Ho

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

Classic Hosoi, Chloe Trujillo, Christian Hosoi and Lullah Trujillo at Juice Party. Photo by Dan Levy

Shepard Fairey, Ric Clayton and Tim Jackson at Juice 30 Year Party. Photo by Terri Craft

Dan Levy & Eric “Tuma” Britton at Juice Talks 003 at The Waterfront. Photo by Adam Drastic

Juice Talks 002 with Dan Levy, Ray Barbee, Tony Alva, Jeff Ho. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

Norton Wisdom. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

Juice Talks with Ireesh Lal, Norton Wisdom and Jeff Ho. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

Juice Silent Auction and Collectibles. Photo by Cindy Schwarzstein

Shepard Fairey, Jeff Ho, Terri Craft and Dan Levy with Juice #79 cover. Photo by Amanda Fairey