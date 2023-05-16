Juice Magazine Party at The Waterfront June 14

You’re Invited to the Juice Magazine Launch Party #1 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 6-10pm at The Waterfront 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291. We will have copies of the new mag as we celebrate Terri’s birthday, as well as the Juice Magazine 30 Year Anniversary Issue Launch, with autograph signings by icons in the magazine. Juice Dan Levy and Jeff Ho will host Juice Talks with special guests and DJs spinning music and there will be screenings of Red Bull Media’s “Life of Kai” featuring Kai Lenny. We hope you will join us in celebrating three decades of pools, pipes & punk rock!

Like this: Like Loading...