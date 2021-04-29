Juice Magazine 76

JUICE MAGAZINE 76
COVER: MARK “MONK” HUBBARD OF GRINDLINE SKATEPARKS
PHOTO: ARTO SAARI

INTERVIEWS: Bad Brains, Barbara Kruger, Beyond The Streets, Burnside Skatepark, Channel Street Skatepark, Dave “Science” Maxwell, DIY Life, Durand Beasley, Duty Now For The Future, Ed Peck, Artisan Skateparks, FDR Skatepark, Grindline Skateparks, H.R., Ivan Hosoi, Jason Dill, Jason “Tippy” Tipp, Leeside, Marginal Way Skatepark, Mark “Monk” Hubbard, Sheepside, Smutty Smiff, The Rockats, Thomas Dupere and Washington Street Skatepark. 

Juice Magazine 75 features interviews with:

HR of Bad Brains interview by Jim Murphy

Barbara Kruger interview by Steve Olson and Words by Sasha Okshteyn

Beyond The Streets LA

DIY Life: Built By Skaters for Skaters

Duty Now For The Future: Grindline Skateparks

Graveside to Sheepside DIY

Jason “Tippy” Tipp interview by Jim Murphy

Leeside DIY Skatepark: Inherent Crust by Stepan Soroka

Mark “Monk” Hubbard interview by Jim Murphy

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2021 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

