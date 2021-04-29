Juice Magazine 76
JUICE MAGAZINE 76
COVER: MARK “MONK” HUBBARD OF GRINDLINE SKATEPARKS
PHOTO: ARTO SAARI
INTERVIEWS: Bad Brains, Barbara Kruger, Beyond The Streets, Burnside Skatepark, Channel Street Skatepark, Dave “Science” Maxwell, DIY Life, Durand Beasley, Duty Now For The Future, Ed Peck, Artisan Skateparks, FDR Skatepark, Grindline Skateparks, H.R., Ivan Hosoi, Jason Dill, Jason “Tippy” Tipp, Leeside, Marginal Way Skatepark, Mark “Monk” Hubbard, Sheepside, Smutty Smiff, The Rockats, Thomas Dupere and Washington Street Skatepark.
HR of Bad Brains interview by Jim Murphy
Barbara Kruger interview by Steve Olson and Words by Sasha Okshteyn
DIY Life: Built By Skaters for Skaters
Duty Now For The Future: Grindline Skateparks
Jason “Tippy” Tipp interview by Jim Murphy
Leeside DIY Skatepark: Inherent Crust by Stepan Soroka
Mark “Monk” Hubbard interview by Jim Murphy
Juice Magazine #76 is available for purchase here
