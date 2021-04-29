JUICE MAGAZINE 76

COVER: MARK “MONK” HUBBARD OF GRINDLINE SKATEPARKS

PHOTO: ARTO SAARI

INTERVIEWS: Bad Brains, Barbara Kruger, Beyond The Streets, Burnside Skatepark, Channel Street Skatepark, Dave “Science” Maxwell, DIY Life, Durand Beasley, Duty Now For The Future, Ed Peck, Artisan Skateparks, FDR Skatepark, Grindline Skateparks, H.R., Ivan Hosoi, Jason Dill, Jason “Tippy” Tipp, Leeside, Marginal Way Skatepark, Mark “Monk” Hubbard, Sheepside, Smutty Smiff, The Rockats, Thomas Dupere and Washington Street Skatepark.

