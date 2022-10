Juice Limited Edition Painted Skateboards

On a rare occasion, Juice makes a limited number of collectible hand painted skateboards. Here are three one of a kind decks created by Juice Dan Levy. Get ’em while you can.

Juice Limited Edition Hand Painted Gold Skateboard

10 x 30.125 Skateboard with 16.625 wheelbase painted by Juice Dan Levy

Price $250

Juice Limited Edition Hand Painted Blue Skateboard

10 x 30.125 Skateboard with 16.625 wheelbase painted by Juice Dan Levy

Price $250

Juice Limited Edition Hand Painted Red Skateboard

10 x 30.125 Skateboard with 16.625 wheelbase painted by Juice Dan Levy

Price $250

Dan Levy at Juice HQ. Photo by Terri Craft