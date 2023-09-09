SUBSCRIBE
JUICE Legends Line featuring Mess by Dan Levy

The Venice Pavilion was a fierce, volatile environment where, against all odds, skateboarding progressed. The Pit was painted with despair and decorated by some of the most legendary graffiti artists of our time. The smell of the ocean mixed with the ever-present odor of the domestically challenged, with a twist of screaming urethane made this terrain a cocktail that would change skateboarding forever. Jesse Martinez continues to define Venice attitude as one its most notorious enforcers. – Words by Dan Levy

“Venice… the hardest scene that ever was in skateboarding history.”

– JESSE MARTINEZ

Juice Dan said, “I am stoked to present two new photo collections series images on juicemagazine.com. Thank you to JESSE MARTINEZ for your blessings to make this run.”

JUICE LEGENDS LINE features two JAY ADAMS photos, two JESSE MARTINEZ photos as well as iconic photos of BENNETT HARADA, ERIC “TUMA” BRITTON and SONNY RODRIGUEZ.

Jesse Martinez With Venice Pavilion Sign At Rialto Ave, Venice, CA, July 2013.

Photo prints by Juice Dan Levy are also available HERE

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

