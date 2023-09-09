JUICE Legends Line featuring J-Boy by Dan Levy

“This photo was taken a few years before the untimely passing of Jay Adams. J-Boy was a connoisseur of the classics, whether it be skateboards, surfboards, music or his old Chevy truck. Jay refused to grow up and his innocence and curiosity never waned, as his lust for life inspired skateboarders all over the world. This photo is one of my favorites as he looks like he is about to be up to something. Jay was and will always remain one of the most spirited and innovative skaters and surfers ever to have ridden.” – Words by Dan Levy

“Skate to live, live to skate.” – JAY ADAMS

Juice Dan said, “I am stoked to present 2 new photo collections series images on juicemagazine.com. Thank You to Se7en Adams for your blessings to make this run.”

JUICE LEGENDS LINE features two JAY ADAMS photos, two JESSE MARTINEZ photos as well as iconic photos of BENNETT HARADA, ERIC “TUMA” BRITTON and SONNY RODRIGUEZ.

Apparel options include short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, pull over hoodies, and raglan jerseys.

Jay Adams and his Chevy, March 2011. Photo by Dan Levy

