Juice Holiday Party Dec 22 at The Waterfront

Friday Dec 22nd it’s Party Time!!! The Juice Holiday party is going down and all are welcome. We will have an amazing silent auction and an array of raffle prizes to win and stocking stuffers galore thanks to our gracious sponsors: Dogtown Skateboards, Zephyr, Powell Peralta, California Locos, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Arbor Skateboards, Made In Venice Movie, Strauss, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Carver Skateboards, Grl Swirl and The Waterfront!

Special guest DJ BGMX will be spinning the tunes, and we will be showing the first skate film ever made. Juice Dan will also be hosting his live talk show, Juice Talks, with special guests, and showcasing a whole bunch of his photos in a new photo show. Come celebrate with us and bring your good vibes as we gather our Skate, Music, Surf, Art and Venice Family together for a night to remember.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com 😎

Location: @thewaterfrontvenice at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291 from 5:30-10pm. See ya Friday!! #juicemagazine #venice