Infectious Grooves Tour 2024

Infectious Grooves is back and more funky than ever! Spawn of Suicidal Tendencies, formed in 1989 by Muir and Trujillo, Infectious Grooves now features the juggernaut line-up of Robert Trujillo, Mike Muir, Jay Weinberg, Dave Kushner and Dean Pleasants.

Rob Trujillo said this about the upcoming shows and Infectious Grooves reunion, “I’m super excited to reunite with some old and ‘new’ Funkified friends in So Cal at the Garden Amphitheater coming up! Hopefully, my fingers don’t fall off. That’s a lot of bass. Cheers!”

The band also wants to say a huge thank you to Manuel Guldimann & Pascal Brun of Team Switzerland for the incredible work they put into this art!

The first announced Infectious Grooves show of 2024 on March 23rd is already sold out, but you still have a chance to see them in the States on March 24th at the Garden Amphitheatre, (12762 Main St. Garden Grove, CA) before they hit the road for Australia, along with opening band Inspector Cluzo. Get your tickets to the March 24th show in Cali here.

Sarsippius Ark and Stuntman Jake Familton in Venice Beach.

R.T. never forgets his roots and recently came down to the Venice Beach Boardwalk Juice Skate Punk Rock Pop Up Shop as Sarsippius Ark to film some Infectious Grooves promo with local skater Stuntman Jake Familton @stuntmanjake2011, who left the next day to travel to Dubai for Olympic qualifiers in skateboarding, so keep an eye out for that and more on Infectious Grooves Instagram @infectiousgrooves

Infectious Grooves bucks all stereotypes, bringing old and new colliding together and combining a sly sense of humor with an incredible sound and witty lyrics for an experience never to be forgotten. Hear for yourself at https://theinfectiousgrooves.com.

The Infectious Grooves Australian Tour ’24 Dates Include:

March 30 – Forum, Melbourne, Australia

March 31 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

April 1 – Bluesfest, Byron Bay, Australia

April 4 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, Australia

April 5 – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, Australia

TRIVIA: “Infectious Grooves is no stranger to integrating members of other bands into performances. The original band featured members from Metallica, Jane’s Addiction and other bands, and when drummer Stephen Perkins left, the band approached David Silveria of Korn fame to replace him. Infectious Grooves also enjoys covering other bands’ songs, as seen on their 1993 promo CD, which featured covers of “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin and “Fame” by David Bowie. Shortly before this CD was released, Infectious Grooves lent its talent to the 1992 movie “Encino Man”, where it played the prom band. Their debut album also featured vocals by Ozzy Ozbourne.”

ALBUMS: “1991 saw the release of The Plague that Makes Your Body Move…It’s the Infectious Grooves. In 1993, the band followed up with two hit albums, Sarsippius’ Ark and The Great Infectious Cover-Up. Infectious Groove also released five compilation albums during the millennium and beyond that included their own tracks as well as tracks from other, similar bands. In 1999, it released three albums: Friends and Family, Vol 1, Cyck Miko and Mas Borracho. It followed these successes up with 2001’s Friends and Family, Vol 2. Several years later, Infectious Grooves released the very popular Year of the Cycos.”

For more news and merch and all things groovy, please go to https://www.theinfectiousgrooves.com.