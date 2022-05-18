Ignite Photography Show by Dan Levy

VENICE IGNITE: PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAN LEVY OF JUICE MAGAZINE is set for May 19, 2022 from 6-10PM at The Waterfront Venice, which is located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, California 90291 on the Venice Boardwalk.

Special Guest DJ And a JUICE SLIDE SHOW Featuring Skateboard Criminals, Cool Cats, Radical Contests, Pools, Pipes & Punk Rock, Surf Skate Style and Good Times, featuring all photos by Dan Levy.

Please RSVP To Juice@JuiceMagazine.Com.

Juice Dan spoke about his upcoming show saying, “I am very stoked, nervous, and honored to be doing my first ever solo photo show! I am hoping to see as many of you that can attend as possible to share the experience we are creating to showcase my life’s work. I am grateful to everyone who allowed me to point my camera your way and capture moments in time that we shared throughout the last couple decades. Let’s have some more fun together!”

PARKING:

Valet Parking will be available at the Waterfront $10 per car. Street parking can also be found nearby as well. Additional parking is available in the paid Rose Avenue Lot in front of the Waterfront on the beach.

FOOD:

The Waterfront is a full menu restaurant and event space. Food and drink specials will be available and here is a link to the Waterfront Menu for your dining pleasure. https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com/menu

PRINTS:

During the show, and after, you may find photo prints from the show, as well as collectible show posters and special offerings available for purchase at https://www.juicemagazine.com/