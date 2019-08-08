Hood Rats – Do Not Resuscitate/Don’t Kill My Buzz (Official video)

Check out the Hood Rats new video for “Do Not Resuscitate/Don’t Kill My Buzz” featuring lots of explosives, skating and guitar solos….

Loud, fast, trash, party, punk rock from Montreal, Canada… Influenced by 80’s hardcore, Hood Rats embrace the struggle in every day life while living in a modern society. Hood Rats have a high energy live show that will leave you wondering why you ever decided to grow up and get a job. Headbangers, freaks and outcasts welcome.”

From the album “40 oz Of Fury” Available Aug 31st

Filmed, edited & directed by HART

Recorded by Ryan Battistuzzi in Montreal

Listen to HOOD RATS spotify: open.spotify.com/album/6LHXgMvRfXoicOmnZFVTfe

bandcamp: hoodrats.bandcamp.com/releases

soundcloud: soundcloud.com/hoodratsband

Check them out HoodGram: instagram.com/hoodratsband

RatBook: facebook.com/HoodRatsMtl

Lyrics:

Overdosed, unconscious state

there’s nothing here left that remains

Take my corpse throw it away

Just do not resuscitate

I’ve had enough

Break the law crime spree

give the electric chair to me

Death row prison inmate,

do not resuscitate.

Police cadet

I’m innocent

Don’t kill my buzz

Don’t start a fight

Don’t act uptight

Don’t get upset

I’m innocent.

