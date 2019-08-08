Hood Rats – Do Not Resuscitate/Don’t Kill My Buzz (Official video)

Check out the Hood Rats new video for “Do Not Resuscitate/Don’t Kill My Buzz” featuring lots of explosives, skating and guitar solos….
Loud, fast, trash, party, punk rock from Montreal, Canada… Influenced by 80’s hardcore, Hood Rats embrace the struggle in every day life while living in a modern society. Hood Rats have a high energy live show that will leave you wondering why you ever decided to grow up and get a job. Headbangers, freaks and outcasts welcome.”
From the album “40 oz Of Fury” Available Aug 31st
Filmed, edited & directed by HART
Recorded by Ryan Battistuzzi in Montreal
Listen to HOOD RATS spotify: open.spotify.com/album/6LHXgMvRfXoicOmnZFVTfe
bandcamp: hoodrats.bandcamp.com/releases
soundcloud: soundcloud.com/hoodratsband
Check them out HoodGram: instagram.com/hoodratsband
RatBook: facebook.com/HoodRatsMtl
Lyrics:
Overdosed, unconscious state
there’s nothing here left that remains
Take my corpse throw it away
Just do not resuscitate
I’ve had enough
Break the law crime spree
give the electric chair to me
Death row prison inmate,
do not resuscitate.
Police cadet
I’m innocent
Don’t kill my buzz
Don’t start a fight
Don’t act uptight
Don’t get upset
I’m innocent.
Post a reply