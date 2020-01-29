High Rollers movie will take you down memory lane during the golden age of skateboarding in Arizona, Pools, Pipes and the infamous High Roller skatepark. Legendary skaters, Steve Shelton and Todd Joseph, give firsthand recollections of the skate scene, along with many more local rippers sharing crazy stories, all put to killer punk rock songs. Brian Brannon, of the original skate band JFA, is featured on the soundtrack. The Arizona scene was incredible and Don Ho and his team will leave you feeling like you were there. A must see for any ’70s skaters out there.

AZPX presents a Don Ho production in association with Arizona Punx Studios starring Steve Shelton, Brian Brannon, Todd Joseph and Kevin Staab… “HIGH ROLLERS THE GOLDEN AGE OF ARIZONA SKATEBOARDING is written by DON HO with Director of Photography JOE ALBILLAR/MIKE HATHCOTE and Music Director STEVE SHELTON, Edited by OLIVER WHITELAW, narrated by MIKE HATHCOTE with art director ROB LOCKER.

You can follow the film’s progress at highrollersmovie.com.

High Rollers Movie Premiere One Night Only!

Friday, March 6 | 7pm

Super Saver Cinemas 8

2710 W Bell Road #1125 Phx, AZ 85023

High Rollers Movie DVDs, Limited edition AZPX High Rollers Movie Steve Shelton Model Skateboard Decks and Posters available for purchase.

Outtake from High Rollers…

Read more about the film here and check out Viejo Guerrero’s awesome stories about the Arizona scene.