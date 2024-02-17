DOGTOWN X JUICE Movie Night Feb 21 featuring MICKEY OKEEFE and DTS THE VIDEO

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 21ST is Party Time 6-10pm! Join us at the Waterfront Venice, at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291, where JUICE MAGAZINE will be showing DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS first skateboarding video.

DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS 1991 ‘DTS THE VIDEO’ features an all-terrain team of WADE SPEYER, MIKE KAO, CHET CHILDRESS, JOHN CARDIEL, ROYCE NELSON, BRYCE KANIGHTS, JJ ROGERS, JESSE PAEZ, KARMA TSOCHEFF and others and has gone on to become an underground classic for all generations of skateboarders.

Mickey O’Keefe. Photo credit: @justincrawfordphoto

JUICE MAGAZINE FILM NIGHT will also premiere a NEW VIDEO DROP, featuring DOGTOWN team rider MICKEY O’KEEFE. Mickey’s video part is ‘all street and all filmed in Los Angeles’, and when JUICE asked MICKEY what it meant to him to ride for Dogtown Skateboards he had this to say. “I’m deeply humbled and it’s the greatest honor I’ve ever experienced and I’m forever grateful to be part of the most legendary skateboard team to ever exist.”

Follow DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS on Instagram @dogtownskate and follow Mickey O’Keefe on Instagram at @mickeyokeefe.

JUICE DAN LEVY will be hosting JUICE TALKS with MICKEY O’KEEFE, and JAMES MUIR, original Z-Boy and founder of Dogtown Skateboards, and newly accredited Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductee, JESSE MARTINEZ.

Juice Magazine State of Skate Wall & Silent Auction and Rad Raffle Prizes

It’s a night of authentic DOGTOWN with an incredible JUICE Silent Auction and rad Raffle Prizes thanks to Dogtown Skateboards, Suicidal Skates, K-9 Wheels, Vibes, Strauss and Juice. Come celebrate with the skateboarding, music, surfing, art family for a night to remember.

DOGTOWN SKATES is proud to present DOGTOWN X COMMON SPACE HAZY IPA with CRAIG STECYK’S iconic imagery on the cans. This unique night will be the debut of this Dogtown pale ale at THE WATERFRONT and we hope you will request it be added to the Waterfront menu permanently!

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com

JUICE is stoked to introduce VIBES as a premiere sponsor of the evening’s festivities. Learn more about Vibes delicious snacks as well as their important support of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund at https://lovethevibes.com. Follow them on Instagram at @lovethevibesofficial.

At 6pm, Juice Dan Levy, Juice Magazine Managing Editor and Creative Director, will be autographing posters and giving the first 30 guests a special gift of a limited edition print featuring Jesse Martinez.

JUICE will also be setting up the Juice Punk Rock Skate Pop Up Shop where you will be able to find rare collectible back issues of Juice Magazine. Complimentary copies of Juice Magazine #79 will be available and as well as complimentary Juice sticker decals made by the great Graphics Lab.

The JUICE STATE OF SKATE exhibit is a display of skateboards showcasing the current state of skate art, so please join us in honoring the spirit of surf skate culture where many of the stories of skateboarding began.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com

Location: The Waterfront @thewaterfrontvenice at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291, from the hours of 6:00-10:00pm, Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATES:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown and Suicidal Skates are still pushing wood. In 2014, Jim Muir and Mike Muir brought the brands back together under the distribution of Dogtown X Suicidal coming full circle as a family business again like it was back in the 1980’s. DTxST is skater owned and operated and you can count on knowledgeable skate staff, customer service, quality of goods, and timely accurate deliveries shipping straight from the source. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of new flavors coming very soon. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com