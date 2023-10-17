DEVO Celebrates 50 Years of De-Evolution

Devo, legendary pioneers of new wave and punk rock are bringing their iconic sound and boundary-pushing vision to a new generation. As they prepare to celebrate their 50th anniversary, they are set to release a retrospective album titled “50 Years of De-Evolution.”

Devo has made it clear that they are not musicians but artists making music who push against societal norms. By incorporating characters and costumes, they have stood out from the usual artists that perform live shows.

“If you ever go to a live show it should have an element or a level that you could not ever get listening to a recording. We integrated all of our film concepts and our theatrical concepts into our show to push it to multi-dimensionalize it.” said Gerald Casale, co-founder, co-lead vocalist, and bass player of DEVO.

Devo releases their iconic 1990 track “Post Post-Modern Man,” available for streaming for the first time ever. This is the second single of their upcoming compilation, 50 Years of De-Evolution: 1973 – 2023, to be released October 20th.

Gerald Casale explains, “The post-post-modern man navigates through a devolved dystopia. He’s trying to whip it, and he’s ‘doin’ it the hard way’.”

The term “post post-modern man” may refer to someone who is unable to fit into conventional societal norms or follow traditional paths, much like the band Devo was known for challenging the norms of popular music.

50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023) will arrive in various configurations on October 20. The first is a 4-LP set pressed on clear vinyl that’s limited to 3,000 copies worldwide. This deluxe version comes in a slipcase with a 28-page book, a Devo air freshener, and a foldable paper hat that resembles the band’s iconic red energy domes. Additionally, a lithograph of the album artwork is included, with 150 of these lithographs being signed by the band and randomly inserted into sets. A 2-CD version of the 50-song collection will also be available. On the same day, a 25-song version of 50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023) will be released as a 2-LP set on black vinyl, and a 2-LP special edition featuring blue and red vinyl will be available exclusively at retail.

Mark Mothersbaugh adds, “This box set represents a great cross section of early experiments and later creations. I was looking to create a new sound, a concept in art and music that represented a new way of thinking about life on planet earth. With Devo, I think we did just that. Farewell to the first 50, Let’s get the next 50 started!”

Pre-Order

Pre-Order Now: https://store.rhino.com/en/rhino-store/artists/devo/

Celebrate DEVO’s 50th Anniversary at Brain Dead Studios

To continue the celebration DEVO has also partnered with the disruptive clothing brand Brain Dead who will host and launch a special DEVO event as well as merchandise capsule. Join DEVO on October 17th at Brain Dead’s Fairfax Theatre for a screening of “A Face In The Crowd” accompanied by a short band Q&A and a trailer of Devo video rarities. And for those seeking to commemorate the occasion in style, a meticulously designed Devo capsule merch collection awaits, courtesy of Brain Dead. For more information visit WeAreBrainDead .

Devo’s innovative music and thought-provoking performances are celebrated for their profound influence on generations of new-wave, industrial, and electronic artists. 50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023) stands as a testament to the band’s legacy, compiling key tracks from all nine of Devo’s studio albums, as well as rarities like the 1974 demo for “I’m A Potato” and single mixes for “Come Back Jonee,” “Snowball,” and “What We Do.”

NEW 50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION BOX SET

50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023)

4-LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

“Mongoloid” – Warner Version “Jocko Homo” – Warner Version “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” “Come Back Jonee” – Single Edit “Secret Agent Man” “The Day My Baby Gave Me A Surprize”

Side Two

“Smart Patrol” “Girl U Want” “Whip It” “Freedom Of Choice” “Gates Of Steel” “Working In The Coal Mine”

LP Two: Side One

“Beautiful World” “Jerkin’ Back ’n’ Forth” “Through Being Cool” “Love Without Anger” “Time Out For Fun” “Peek-a-Boo!” “That’s Good”

Side Two

“Big Mess” “Here To Go” – Go Mix Version “Are You Experienced?” “Disco Dancer” – 7” Version “Post Post-Modern Man” – Macro Post-Modern Mix “Fresh”

LP Three: Side One

“I’m A Potato” – 1974 Demo “Mongoloid” – Booji Boy Version “Jocko Homo” – Booji Boy Version “Be Stiff” – Stiff Version “Uncontrollable Urge” “Gut Feeling” / “(Slap Your Mammy)”

Side Two

“Triumph Of The Will” “Soo-Bawlz” “It Takes A Worried Man” “Snowball” – Single Remix “Mr. B’s Ballroom” “Going Under” “One Dumb Thing”



LP Four: Side One

“Speed Racer” “Theme From Doctor Detroit” – Dance Mix “Shout” “Puppet Boy” “I Wouldn’t Do That To You” “Bread And Butter”

Side Two

“Let’s Talk” “Baby Doll – Devo Single Mix “Some Things Never Change” “What We Do” – Single Edit “No Place Like Home” “Watch Us Work It”

50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023)

2-LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

“Mongoloid” – Warner Version “Jocko Homo” – Warner Version “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” “Come Back Jonee” – Single Edit “Secret Agent Man” “The Day My Baby Gave Me A Surprize”

Side Two

“Smart Patrol” “Girl U Want” “Whip It” “Freedom Of Choice” “Gates Of Steel” “Working In The Coal Mine”

LP Two: Side One

“Beautiful World” “Jerkin’ Back ’n’ Forth” “Through Being Cool” “Love Without Anger” “Time Out For Fun” “Peek-a-Boo!” “That’s Good”

Side Two

“Big Mess” “Here To Go” – Go Mix Version “Are You Experienced?” “Disco Dancer” – 7” Version “Post Post-Modern Man” – Macro Post-Modern Mix “Fresh”

50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023)

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One

“Mongoloid” – Warner Version “Jocko Homo” – Warner Version “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” “Come Back Jonee” – Single Edit “Secret Agent Man” “The Day My Baby Gave Me A Surprize” “Smart Patrol” “Girl U Want” “Whip It” “Freedom Of Choice” “Gates Of Steel” “Working In The Coal Mine” “Beautiful World” “Jerkin’ Back ’n’ Forth” “Through Being Cool” “Time Out For Fun” “Peek-a-Boo!” “That’s Good” “Big Mess” “Here To Go” – Go Mix Version “Are You Experienced?” “Disco Dancer” – 7” Version “Post Post-Modern Man” – Macro Post-Modern Mix “Fresh”

Disc Two

“I’m A Potato” – 1974 Demo “Mongoloid” – Booji Boy Version “Jocko Homo” – Booji Boy Version “Be Stiff” – Stiff Version “Uncontrollable Urge” “Gut Feeling” / “(Slap Your Mammy)” “Triumph Of The Will” “Soo-Bawlz” “It Takes A Worried Man” “Snowball” – Single Remix “Mr. B’s Ballroom” “Going Under” “Love Without Anger” “One Dumb Thing” “Speed Racer” “Theme From Doctor Detroit” – Dance Mix “Shout” “Puppet Boy” “I Wouldn’t Do That To You” “Bread And Butter” “Let’s Talk” “Baby Doll – Devo Single Mix “Some Things Never Change” “What We Do” – Single Edit “No Place Like Home” “Watch Us Work It”

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION TOUR

DEVO have added the following concerts to the Farewell Tour celebrating 50 years!

Nov. 3 – Paso Robles, CA (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

Nov. 7 – Seattle, WA (Paramount Theatre)

Nov. 8 – Portland, OR (Revolution Hall)

Nov. 9 – Portland, OR (Revolution Hall)

Nov. 11 – Del Mar, CA (The Sound)

Nov. 12 – Del Mar, CA (The Sound)

Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA (Golden Gate Theatre)

Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, CA (Youtube Theatre)

Nov. 18 – Huntington Beach, CA (Darker Waves Festival)

Dec 1-3 – Melbourne, Australia (Good Things Festival)

For all information on DEVO visit ClubDevo.com

WORDS BY DANIEL ROSARIO