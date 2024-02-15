Dead & Company at The Las Vegas Sphere

Dead & Company has set a residency and will be performing 24 shows from May 16 through July 13th, 2024 at the Las Vegas Sphere. “The Sphere residency will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows. Each weekend’s three performances will feature a unique setlist.”

The Las Vegas Sphere utilizes the world’s highest resolution LED display that “wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment”. Alongside the LED visuals, “the venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest” to make sure you hear every riff from Dead & Company.

Due to extraordinary demand, an additional six shows were added to Dead & Company’s Dead Forever – Live at SPHERE residency in Las Vegas.

Dead & Company – Dead Forever – Live at Sphere dates:

Thursday, May 16; Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30; Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6; Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22

Thursday, July 4; Friday, July 5; Saturday, July 6

Thursday, July 11; Friday, July 12; Saturday, July 13

Tickets for Dead and Company can be found here: Dead & Company

VIP and Hotel package: Dead & Company | Vibee

Photo credit – Jay Blakesberg

Dead & Company quickly became one of the most successful bands, touring consistently since its 2015 debut. Dead & Company has completed 10 tours, playing to more than 4 million fans across 235 shows, and became a record-breaking stadium act when it set Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance for a single concert, which still holds today. The band also holds the record number of performances at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, with 13 shows; holds the record number of performances at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets, with 11 shows; broke Boston’s Fenway Park’s all-time attendance record for the most tickets sold in a single night; and ended their touring career at Oracle Park, home of the Giants baseball team, hosting its final three tour dates of the band’s career to an audience of over 118,000. Across all tours, the Dead & Company community, through the band’s legendary Participation Row, raised $13+ million to support nonprofits and environmental and social causes, with $4 million donated through charity auctions and online raffles. All of the funds raised are split between HeadCount, REVERB, and the Dead Family non-profit organizations, as well as the non-profit ocean conservation organization Oceana and MusiCares, among others.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

Photo Credit: Sphere Entertainment

Words by Daniel Rosario