DAN LEVY PHOTOS FOR VENICE IGNITE AT THE WATERFRONT VENICE
DAN LEVY of JUICE MAGAZINE partnered with THE WATERFRONT to present a show of his work featuring photos from the last 22 years, with a focus on Venice, California and beyond. You can see the show at The Waterfront, which is located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291 on the Venice Boardwalk.
You may also collect some of Dan’s most iconic photos by ordering here. There is also a limited edition collectible show poster and a signature series of Dan’s Venice Ignite candles available for a limited time only.
Please email dan@juicemagazine.com with any questions you may have about collecting Dan’s work, booking a show, or a Paint A Sk8board experience.
If you’d like to order one of Dan’s prints, on museum-grade, archival paper, you may place your order here. If you would like to place an order for a framed photo or multiple photos or a photo larger than those offered here, please give Dan a call at 310-399-5336.
For THE WATERFRONT show, Dan Levy create a special “Conversation Corner” collage to share an inspiring Venice skateboarding story with everyone who visits the Waterfront, in addition to six other large scale photographs he chose specifically for this Venice Ignite installation. The “Conversation Corner” collage features 33 images with great significance in the history of Venice and skateboarding in Los Angeles today, which we hope you will all enjoy.
8×10 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $500 + shipping/handling
16×20 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $950 + shipping/handling
20×30 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $1575 + shipping/handling
36×48 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $3550 + shipping/handling
You may purchase unframed photo prints from the Venice Ignite show by selecting the Buy Now button to order a single print, or you may order multiple items by using the Add to Cart Button. When placing your order, please type the Photo Title in the “Photo Choice” Field.
Post a reply