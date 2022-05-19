DAN LEVY PHOTOS FOR VENICE IGNITE AT THE WATERFRONT VENICE

DAN LEVY of JUICE MAGAZINE partnered with THE WATERFRONT to present a show of his work featuring photos from the last 22 years, with a focus on Venice, California and beyond. You can see the show at The Waterfront, which is located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291 on the Venice Boardwalk.

You may also collect some of Dan’s most iconic photos by ordering here. There is also a limited edition collectible show poster and a signature series of Dan’s Venice Ignite candles available for a limited time only.

Please email dan@juicemagazine.com with any questions you may have about collecting Dan’s work, booking a show, or a Paint A Sk8board experience.

If you’d like to order one of Dan’s prints, on museum-grade, archival paper, you may place your order here. If you would like to place an order for a framed photo or multiple photos or a photo larger than those offered here, please give Dan a call at 310-399-5336.

For THE WATERFRONT show, Dan Levy create a special “Conversation Corner” collage to share an inspiring Venice skateboarding story with everyone who visits the Waterfront, in addition to six other large scale photographs he chose specifically for this Venice Ignite installation. The “Conversation Corner” collage features 33 images with great significance in the history of Venice and skateboarding in Los Angeles today, which we hope you will all enjoy.

VENICE CONVERSATION CORNER COLLAGE FOR THE WATERFRONT BY DAN LEVY & JUICE MAGAZINE. THIS ONE OF A KIND INSTALLATION FEATURES A VISUAL SKATEBOARDING STORY WHICH INCLUDES: COLUMN 1: JAY ADAMS, JAMIE QUAINTANCE, DAVID WILEY, TIM JACKSON. COLUMN 2: ERIC DRESSEN, JAY ADAMS MEMORIAL, SHANE BORLAND, MIKE MUIR, KEVIN ANCELL, LANCE MOUNTAIN, JIM MUIR, MELISSA O’GRADY. COLUMN 3: VENICE SKATEPARK OPENING RIBBON CUTTING, BENNETT HARADA, RAY FLORES, HADEN MCKENNA, PERRY FARRELL, BLOCK AND MURF. COLUMN 4: ERIN WASSON, SCOTT OSTER, STEVE ROCCO, RODNEY MULLEN, JESSE MARTINEZ, JEFF HO, MASON SILVA, GARRETT MCNAMARA, THEIA MCNAMARA, VENICE SKATEPARK VOLUNTEER CLEAN UP. COLUMN 5: VENICE SKATEPARK OPENING DAY, SKY BROWN & JEFF HO, STEVE OLSON, PEGGY OKI & PATTI MCGEE, TRACY GARACOCHEA. COLUMN 6: STACY PERALTA & CR STECYK III, BABY PAUL CULLEN, JESSE MARTINEZ & KAREEM CAMPBELL, BLAKE JOHNSON, OTTTO. COLUMN 7: AARON MURRAY, TONY HAWK, CHRISTIAN HOSOI, VAL LAFORGE, AND GREYSON FLETCHER.

JESSE MARTINEZ INVERT FIRST RIDE



Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Collectible Poster $80.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Collectible Poster $80.00 USD

JESSE MARTINEZ VENICE PAVILION SIGN

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

CHRISTIAN HOSOI METHOD AIR FIRST RIDE

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

ERIC TUMA BRITTON INVERT VENICE

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

VENICE ART CONE POLAR BEAR

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

LEANDRE SANDERS SUNSET

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

VENICE WINSTON HOUSE OVERVIEW

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

SKATEBOARDS STACK SKATELAB

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

VAL LAFORGE BAREFOOT CARVER

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

I SKATE BECAUSE

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

JBOY DOGTOWN TATTOO PORTRAIT

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD Candle $40.00 USD

RAY FLORES VENICE SKATEPARK VICTORY

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

MARDI GRAS VENICE

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

Size 10×8 $500.00 USD 20×16 $950.00 USD 30×20 $1,575.00 USD 48×36 $3,550.00 USD

VENICE IGNITE SINGLE CANDLES

Design I Skate Because JBoy Dogtown Tattoo Venice Winston House Skateboards Stacked Venice Art Cone Leandre Sanders Sunset

Design I Skate Because JBoy Dogtown Tattoo Venice Winston House Skateboards Stacked Venice Art Cone Leandre Sanders Sunset

VENICE IGNITE CANDLES SIX-PACK

VENICE IGNITE 14″X 18″ COLLECTIBLE POSTER

8×10 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $500 + shipping/handling

Photo Choice

Photo Choice

16×20 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $950 + shipping/handling

Photo Choice

Photo Choice

20×30 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $1575 + shipping/handling

Photo Choice

Photo Choice

36×48 Photo Print by Dan Levy printed on Archival Museum Paper. Price: $3550 + shipping/handling

Photo Choice

Photo Choice

You may purchase unframed photo prints from the Venice Ignite show by selecting the Buy Now button to order a single print, or you may order multiple items by using the Add to Cart Button. When placing your order, please type the Photo Title in the “Photo Choice” Field.