Coping by The Fakies on BandCamp

The Fakies are five “fine” gents originally from the unforgiving wilds o’ Thee Great Nor’west who’ve been bailin’, bargin’, & bombin’ pretty much anything on a SKATEBOARD for over 45 years!

Check out the whole dangblasted outta print “Coping” CD up now on The Fakies Bandcamp at https://thefakies.bandcamp.com

More studio recordings coming soon. There is also a full-length LP in the mix that will have both studio recording. It’s a toe-tapper for sure!

Don’t miss classics like:

Ballard Bowl 02:08

Shama 01:01

Paddin’ Up 01:20

Hittin’ The Lip 01:36

Mini Ramps Suck 00:45

Skateboards 01:51

Do You Want? 01:34

Mudwest Puddle 01:31

Headache 02:12

Roadtrip 01:58

Purkiss Rose Sucks 02:11

Deathbox 01:53

Seattle Needs More Skateparks 02:30

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

© 1993-2023 Juice Enterprises, Inc.

