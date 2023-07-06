Coping by The Fakies on BandCamp

The Fakies are five “fine” gents originally from the unforgiving wilds o’ Thee Great Nor’west who’ve been bailin’, bargin’, & bombin’ pretty much anything on a SKATEBOARD for over 45 years!
Check out the whole dangblasted outta print “Coping” CD up now on The Fakies Bandcamp at https://thefakies.bandcamp.com
More studio recordings coming soon. There is also a full-length LP in the mix that will have both studio recording. It’s a toe-tapper for sure!
Don’t miss classics like:
Ballard Bowl 02:08
Shama 01:01
Paddin’ Up 01:20
Hittin’ The Lip 01:36
Mini Ramps Suck 00:45
Skateboards 01:51
Do You Want? 01:34
Mudwest Puddle 01:31
Headache 02:12
Roadtrip 01:58
Purkiss Rose Sucks 02:11
Deathbox 01:53
Seattle Needs More Skateparks 02:30