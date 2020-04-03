Concrete Law: Saving Channel Street Skatepark Documentary

Documentary filmmaker, April Jones, is just a few months away from completing her Channel Street Skatepark documentary titled “Concrete Law” and has posted a trailer for the doc at www.concretelawfilm.com.

As most know, Channel Street Skatepark successfully existed for over a decade under the Interstate 110 in San Pedro until overpass construction led to an ongoing shutdown.

“Concrete Law” explores the battle between Channel Street and the bureacratic powers of Los Angeles. The film uncovers the history of the park, from creation to current status, through interviews with park founders, local skaters, pros, and city officials.

As Jones explained, “This year is the five year anniversary of Channel Street Skatepark’s closure. It was originally supposed to be closed for only one year… Five years later, here we are. Our cities are in lockdown and quarantined, while beloved brothers continue to fall.”

Jones describes the mission to complete the movie. “One year ago I embarked on a journey to figure out why the reopening date of Channel Street Skatepark seemed perpetually ambiguous. My curiosity and love for DIY led me to create a documentary about this bureaucratic battle. The legal matter proved to be a much more complex task than anyone ever imagined! I wanted to do whatever I could to help advocate and fight for a good thing, just like our fallen brothers did before us. We owe it to them to keep fighting and keep advocating.”

This film is currently in post-production and you can get a sneak peek and early access info by subscribing at www.concretelawfilm.com. Do a good deed and donate to Channel Street while you’re there.

CHANNEL STREET SKATEPARK LATEST UPDATE:

“We are working on getting a right of entry permit to get back inside the park and resume working. Seems like the Port of LA keeps moving the goalposts back on us. Lost of good stuff going on though. @SpohnRanch Skateparks are fabricating our guardrails at their warehouse, @VansSkate continues to provide incredible support and @DoubleTruckerHat and @GreatestBullFighter have been cleaning and organizing down at Channel for the last couple of weeks and @JoeBuscaino staff keeps pushing to get us back inside where we should be. Stay Tuned.” [Update from Feb 1, 2020]

– Photos Courtesy of Channel Street Skatepark and Dan Levy

