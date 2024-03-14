Circle Jerks x Descendents Tour

It’s ON!!! The Circle Jerks and Descendents U.S. Tour kicks off tomorrow and the official commercial includes a cameo by legendary skateboarder Steve Olson, Descendents’ Milo Aukerman, Circle Jerks’ Keith Morris, prominent rock photographer Edward Colver, Ian Svenonius and more. Check it here and cop your vinyl & show tix now.

NEW EP – OUT TODAY VIA TRUST RECORDS – PURCHASE HERE

SHOW TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE.

YOU GOT YOUR DESCENDENTS IN MY CIRCLE JERKS WATCH OFFICIAL COMMERCIAL

PRESS RELEASE:

Punk legends Circle Jerks and Descendents have released their collaborative EP today via Trust Records. In celebration of their upcoming co-headlining Spring tour, the two bands have hit the studio to capture each other’s hits! The release includes Descendents’ take on the Circle Jerks’ “Red Tape”, “I Just Want Some Skank” and iconic “Beverly Hills” on Side A. On Side B, Circle Jerks reenvision Descendents’ “Kabuki Girl” and “Hope”.

Photo Courtesy of Artist

The EP will only be available to purchase as a physical 7”. Trust Records is selling a white variant on their webstore today and a special red variant will be available on the upcoming tour. Fans can also purchase a blue variant from Circle Jerks or Descendents webstores today.

Photo By Atiba Jefferson

Descendents x Circle Jerks’ co-headlining Spring tour is nearly SOLD OUT. It kicks off in Tempe, Arizona tomorrow and runs through Texas, Florida, up the East Coast. Adolescents will support each night. For a full list of dates see below. Tickets are available here.

Track Listing:

A1- Red Tape – Descendents

A2- I Just Want Some Skank – Descendents

A3- Beverly Hills – Descendents

B1- Kabuki Girl – Circle Jerks

B2- Hope – Circle Jerks

Circle Jerks + Descendents Live Dates:

March 15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (SOLD OUT)

March 17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

March 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

March 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s (SOLD OUT)

March 23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

March 24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

March 26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

March 27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

March 29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

March 30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live (SOLD OUT)

March 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

April 2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven (SOLD OUT)

April 3 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 5 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

April 6 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

April 7 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (SOLD OUT)

April 9 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (SOLD OUT)

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

April 12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

w/ Adolescents

Circle Jerks Live Dates:

May 11 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte (SOLD OUT)*

May 12 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte

May 14 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center *

May 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

May 16 – Chambéry, France – Le Phare *

May 18 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Ketelhuisplein (SOLD OUT)* ^

May 19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Ketelhuisplein * #

May 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall (SOLD OUT)*

May 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle ^

May 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks (SOLD OUT)* ^

May 25 – Hanover, Germany – Faust Open Air * ^ #

May 26 – Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen * ^ #

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

May 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert

May 30 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Media Center (SOLD OUT)*

June 1 – Saarbrücken, Germany – Open Air am E-Werk *

June 2 – Aarau, Switzerland – Kiff #

June 4 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Open Air *

June 5 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Open Air *

June 7 – Augsburg, Germany – Gaswerk Open Air * #

June 8 – Schweinfurt, Germany – Stattbahnhof #

June 9 – Berlin, Germany Zitadelle Spandau * #

* w/ NOFX

# w/ Negative Approach

^ w/ Scream

CIRCLE JERKS

Instagram | Facebook

DESCENDENTS

Instagram | Facebook

Trust Records

Web | X | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | YouTube | Bandcamp

More About Trust Records:

Trust Records, launched in 2020, was formed to give classic punk and hardcore records the home that they deserve. The great records of this genre sprung from DIY roots to influence millions of disaffected kids around the world. As we now move into the “streaming age”, it’s crucial to keep their spirit and legacy alive. Trust’s focus is to ensure this music is available for all future generations while also getting the story and quality right.

Their catalog so far includes 40th Anniversary Deluxe versions of Circle Jerks’ iconic albums Group Sex, Wild in The Streets and 7Seconds’ 1984 landmark punk record, The Crew in addition to reissues of Youth Brigade’s Sound and Fury and DFL’s My Crazy Life, SSD’s The Kids Will Have Their Say, and more.