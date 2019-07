FDR celebrates freedom and DIY skateboarding in Philly every day yet, on July 4th, everything blasts off to a whole other level. Help keep the fire lit at the world’s largest DIY skatepark by donating at https://www.gofundme.com/fdrskatepark

Thanks to Glenn Joyce and Zoli for sharing these photos and thanks to Carlos and everyone at FDR for keeping “build and destroy” going strong. 100% respect.

Anthony Ferrari. @tonyboicurtis Photo by Glenn Joyce

Tyler Yuraszeck. @tylerstandingsideways Photo by Zoli

Ryan Cardone. @gnardone_ Photo by Glenn Joyce

Gavo Rosenberg. @gavobigjarofweed Photo by Glenn Joyce

Tyler Yuraszeck. @tylerstandingsideways Photo by Glenn Joyce

FDR. Photo by Glenn Joyce

July 4th at FDR. Photo by Glenn Joyce

FDR. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Ryan Cardone. @gnardone_ Photo by Glenn Joyce

FDR Independence Day. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Gavo Rosenberg @gavobigjarofweed Photo by Glenn Joyce

Ryan Cardone. @gnardone_ Photo by Zoli

FDR July 4th. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Jeff Rasp. @jeff_rasp Photo by Glenn Joyce

Ryan Cardone. @gnardone_ Photo by Glenn Joyce

July 4th Celebration at FDR. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Conor Reilley @chief_daddy_flex Photo by Zoli

Ryan Cardone. @gnardone_ Photo by Zoli

Mikey Leven @mikey_bigz Photo by Zoli

Hans Frank @hfrank215 Photo by Zoli

Ricky Harley @loveworks215 Photo by Zoli

Jeff Styers. @styersjeff Photo by Zoli

Jeff Rasp. @jeff_rasp Photo by Zoli