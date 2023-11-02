California Locos Rick Griffin Shop at Juice Website

California Locos present a Rick Griffin collaboration with the Rick Griffin Estate in tribute to one of SoCal’s greatest.

Rick Griffin photo by John Van Hamersveld

RICK GRIFFIN: MYTH, LEGEND AND THE EARLY LOCO ARCHETYPE.

Some artists are good, some are great and some become legendary. Such is the case with Rick Griffin.

His early youth was spent growing up in the racially mixed neighborhoods near San Pedro where he was impacted by Cholo and Lowrider culture. Later, he moved to Palos Verdes where he met John Van Hamersveld. From there, his life became surfing and rock n’ roll.

Through his art, Griffin profoundly impacted the parallel worlds of Surf and Rock, evolving his own graphic sense, engulfing the energy of his genres while impacting everything from Graffiti to Graphics to Fine Art. At Surfer Magazine in the ‘60s with Van Hamersveld he helped to forge Surfer’s influential graphic mystique from the early “Murph the Surf” to his abstract typography and comic renderings of the ‘70s.

Griffin moved to San Francisco becoming a pioneering artist of the psychedelic poster era, creating dozens of instant classics from Grateful Dead to Jimi Hendrix and many others, even designing the logo for Rolling Stone magazine.

He was a founding member of the acclaimed Zap Comics which included his fellow Chouinard alum Robert Williams and he left his imprint on influential surf films (Tales from the Tube, Five Summer Stories, etc.), as well as in fine art with his more spiritual expressions on canvas.

Sadly, he died too young- a fatal motorcycle accident claiming him in Petaluma, California in 1991.

His connection to each of the Locos runs deep. In addition to growing up and working with Van Hamersveld, he became good friends and roommates with Gary Wong while attending the Chouinard Art Institute in LA. Chaz Bojorquez was deeply influenced by Griffin’s graphic ideology which infused his own cholo style calligraphy. As surfers in the Punk Rock world, both Norton Wisdom and Dave Tourjé did not escape his impact either, with his style making its way into their work as a profound influence.

The California Locos are proud to present the Rick Griffin collaboration with the Rick Griffin Estate in tribute to one of SoCal’s greatest.

SKATEBOARDS, HOODIES, T-SHIRT & SURF PONCHOS

Exclusive limited run California Locos Skateboards are high-performance decks that are numbered, as there are only 150 units produced of each design. The boards are built using North American Hard Rock Maple and extra bond glue for better impact absorption and durability.

Rick Griffin cruiser boards are packed with style and premium components, including unique swirl-colored wheels, signature metal badges and bottle opener. Exclusive limited run California Locos collectible skateboards feature high-performance decks with only 100 units produced of each design.

California Locos are proud to introduce an exclusive collection of one-of-a-kind, U.S.-made t-shirts with Rick Griffin timeless art. These shirts feature a unique, extra-soft feel, fit and finish. Only 125 of these were made for this limited run, and the fit is inspired by a vintage unisex style like classic rock t-shirts from the 70s with a relaxed fit and mid-size sleeves. Designed and Manufactured in Los Angeles. Vintage distressed prints. Pre-Shrunk. Extra Soft Signature Cotton. Relaxed Fit.

The California Locos exclusive collection with Rick Griffin includes a limited run of U.S.-made hoodies feature a distinct, extra soft feel, fit and finish. Only 125 of these hoodies were made and all feature an oversized fit with heavy cotton. The California Locos picked the most iconic original art pieces from Rick Griffin to deliver a one of a kind canvas. These hoodies are unisex and run oversized with heavy-weight cotton, so if you want a more true fit to your size, go one size smaller. Designed and Manufactured in Los Angeles with front pouch pocket, ribbed edge, classic hood, long sleeves and straight hem.

Rick Griffin is widely known in the surfing world as one of the original surf artists. To honor that fact, the California Locos collaborated with SLOWTIDE to create one-of-a-kind surf ponchos, A limited run of only 100 units were produced. They are ideal for drying off after a day at the beach or simply lounge in your house with style. Plush poncho made with winter-weight cotton terry. Feels soft on your skin and highly absorbent. Most reviewed and highest rated changing poncho on the internet. Hidden internal access opening so you can change privately in public. Kangaroo pocket built for storage. Double layer woven hood. Snap front placket with drawcords. Made from sustainably sourced cotton. One size fits all.

