California Locos Ltd Deck with Mister Cartoon

Introducing the Renaissance & Rebellion skateboard, a limited edition collaboration between California Locos and LA artist Mister Cartoon, with creative direction by Nano Nóbrega, celebrating 10 years of Locos.

These skateboards boast remarkable features, including North American maple construction, custom die-cut grip tape, marble swirl-dye wheels, laser-etched details, gold foil accents with a matte finish, our classic bottle openers, and signature brass metal badges.

They are also delivered into custom Mister Cartoon’s boxes to make it a truly badass collectible piece.

This special drop will be available online starting today, 07.20.2023 at 4PM PST at $165 with free shipping within USA.

