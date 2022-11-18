California Locos Celebrate Rick Griffin Surf Rock Art Legacy with Venice Beach Event at Waterfront￼

The acclaimed Los Angeles Art Collective CALIFORNIA LOCOS have just announced a tribute to legendary artist Rick Griffin with a celebratory, wide-ranging event. Presented by Juice Magazine, this celebration at the Waterfront on the Venice Beach Boardwalk will include the first screening of Pacific Vibrations in 50 years. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

RSVP to attend here: https://bit.ly/LOCOS_RickGriffinTribute_GA

Like a time machine, Pacific Vibrations will take partygoers back to a golden era in surf culture in California with a soundtrack featuring Cream, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Steve Miller Band and more. The classic surf film, featuring Rick Griffin, stars Jock Sutherland, Bill Hamilton, Mike Tabeling, Jeff Hakman, Corky Carroll, Miki Dora and more. Originally released in 1970, Pacific Vibrations was made by Griffin’s close friend John Severson who is a Hall of Fame surfer, filmmaker, artist and the founder of Surfer magazine and Skateboarder magazine.

IMPACTING SURF AND ROCK WITH ART

Griffin also worked for Severson at Surfer Magazine in the ‘60s with CALIFORNIA LOCOS John Van Hamersveld as Art Director. Griffin helped forge Surfer’s influential graphic mystique from the early “Murphy” to his abstract typography and comic renderings of the ‘70s. Later, he designed iconic surf film poster art for Five Summer Stories and Tales from the Tube and more. In San Francisco, Griffin became a pioneering artist of the psychedelic rock poster era, creating dozens of instant classics from Grateful Dead to Jimi Hendrix, and even designed the logo for Rolling Stone Magazine during the late ‘60s.

RICK GRIFFIN AND CALIFORNIA LOCOS

Griffin is considered an “Original California Loco” and a true SoCal archetype. He grew up with Van Hamersveld and lived with Loco Gary Wong during art school and is a primal influence on the group. A limited collection of CALIFORNIA LOCOS x Rick Griffin numbered skateboards and accessories curated by Creative Director Nano Nóbrega will be on display and available for presale at the event as part of the tribute. The official CALIFORNIA LOCOS x Rick Griffin collection will launch on December 11.

RICK GRIFFIN INTERLUDE 001, PACIFIC VIBRATIONS

Along with the historic free screening of Pacific Vibrations and the capsule collection release, a new short film, titled Rick Griffin Interlude 001, Pacific Vibrations created by CALIFORNIA LOCOS founder, and award-winning filmmaker, Dave Tourjé, in collaboration with Steve Barilotti and Julian Clark will be screened. Additionally, members of the Griffin family will be in attendance, as well as friends and admirers from the surf and rock worlds such as art legend, Robert Williams. The evening’s festivities will also include rare story-telling with Robert Williams and O.G. California Locos John Van Hamersveld, Gary Wong, Chaz Bojórquez, Norton Wisdom and Dave Tourjé.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

CALIFORNIA LOCOS was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. To keep up with the CALIFORNIA LOCOS, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus.