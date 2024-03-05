BOWLZILLA Gold Coast On A Hot Summer Night 

This BOWLZILLA 2024 update from Chad Ford just in…

“It was hot in the city at BOWLZILLA Gold Coast. Once you add the humidity from the weather on top of the blazing skating, the whole place was boiling. For the ninth year in a row, BOWLZILLA Gold Coast delivered the Australian Skateboarding Federation’s National Park Skating Championships to a raging audience and a raucous field of competitors. There were big differences this year in both and, as a result, everyone in attendance said it was the best one for years.

Energy levels were high and everyone there was up for the best day’s skating on the Gold Coast all year. So a bit of rain and a lot of humidity did not deter anyone. The crowd stayed through the showers and pitched in to dry the bowl during the breaks in rain and screamed louder for everyone each time the skating took off again. There’s no crowd like a Gold Coast skate crowd.”

Events like BOWLZILLA are only possible because of the goodwill and belief of others. Support from agencies like Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland do a lot to bring skaters and fans from far and wide and when that is combined with integral support from skate brands like 187 Killer Pads, Girl’s Skate Gold Coast, Triple 8 Pads, Concrete Lines Skate Shop, Shadow Skateboards and Rattlesnake Motel, the whole community benefits. Even the smallest levels of support do massive things for the community.

“The best skater at any competition is the one having the most fun. Trying to decide who that was, was most definitely the hardest job this year. When you take away stress and attitude and replace it with fun and encouragement you get the best skating. The new levels that were attained by most skaters in every division this year was testament to this. Every single sponsor, supporter, fan and skater that contributed helped to show the best of what BOWLZILLA Gold Coast has been about since we started it way back in 2016. Nine Years? Thank you, every single one of you – judges, MCs, admin, fans, supporters, the community and most importantly the skaters.” Chad Ford; BOWLZILLA – Director.

Photo provided by Mark Fulloon

The placings for BOWLZILLA Gold Coast 2024 are:

16 & UNDER – prizes donated by 187 Killer Pads, Triple 8 Pads, Concrete Lines Skate Shop, Etnies, Shadow Skateboards

1st Noah Armstrong

2nd Asher Watt

3rd Samson Scott

4th Matteo Mattiazzi

5th Zion Gallagher

6th Reef Lewis

7th Wayan Jai Walter Cotton

8th Angus Campbell

9th Kai Gould

10th Zach Scanlon

11th Kalani Salussolia

12th Noa Annand

13th Henry Chapman

14th Elijah Jack Smith

15th Hunter Brown

MASTERS

1st Chris Enwright

2nd Marcio Godinho Brandini

3rd John Peewee Dickenson

4th Deryck Murton

5th Joel McMahon

6th Justin Leslight

7th Brad Anderson

8th Anthony Hearle

9th Shano Buttons

WOMEN – prizes donated by Girl’s Skate Gold Coast

1st Summer Rackley

2nd Eliza Pols

3rd Chihiro Young

4th Myra brown

5th Lulu Russell

6th Isla Lillie Bower

7th Tanisha Gardner

8th Freya brown

9th Coco Rackley

10th Bella Clark

11th Aurora Piazza

12th Pixie Richards

WOMEN – prizes donated by Girl’s Skate Gold Coast

1st Summer Rackley

2nd Eliza Pols

3rd Chihiro Young

4th Myra brown

5th Lulu Russell

6th Isla Lillie Bower

7th Tanisha Gardner

8th Freya brown

9th Coco Rackley

10th Bella Clark

11th Aurora Piazza

12th Pixie Richards

OPEN

1st Hudson Walker

2nd Zen Dickson

3rd Jesse Noonan

4th Futa Hashimoto

5th Shaun Boucher

6th Caylen Goldsbrough

7th Mitchell King

8th George Richards

9th Loz Brophy

10th Charlie Holland

11th Marcos Baker Brandini

12th Jorge Tichbon

13th Dylan Phillips

14th Matthew Beer

Website:

www.bowlzilla.net

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/bowlzilla

https://www.facebook.com/DestinationGoldCoast/

https://www.facebook.com/majoreventsgoldcoast

https://www.facebook.com/yeahgirlskateboarding/

Instagram:

@bowlzilla

#bowlzilla

#bowlzillagoldcoast

#nationalparkskatingchampionships

@destinationgoldcoast

@majoreventsgoldcoast

#playgoldcoast

#WeAreGoldCoast

@yeahgirlskateboarding

#yeahgirlskateboarding