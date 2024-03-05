SUBSCRIBE
BOWLZILLA Gold Coast On A Hot Summer Night 

This BOWLZILLA 2024 update from Chad Ford just in…

“It was hot in the city at BOWLZILLA Gold Coast. Once you add the humidity from the weather on top of the blazing skating, the whole place was boiling. For the ninth year in a row, BOWLZILLA Gold Coast delivered the Australian Skateboarding Federation’s National Park Skating Championships to a raging audience and a raucous field of competitors. There were big differences this year in both and, as a result, everyone in attendance said it was the best one for years. 

Energy levels were high and everyone there was up for the best day’s skating on the Gold Coast all year. So a bit of rain and a lot of humidity did not deter anyone. The crowd stayed through the showers and pitched in to dry the bowl during the breaks in rain and screamed louder for everyone each time the skating took off again. There’s no crowd like a Gold Coast skate crowd.” 

Events like BOWLZILLA are only possible because of the goodwill and belief of others. Support from agencies like Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland do a lot to bring skaters and fans from far and wide and when that is combined with integral support from skate brands like 187 Killer Pads, Girl’s Skate Gold Coast, Triple 8 Pads, Concrete Lines Skate Shop, Shadow Skateboards and Rattlesnake Motel, the whole community benefits. Even the smallest levels of support do massive things for the community. 

“The best skater at any competition is the one having the most fun. Trying to decide who that was, was most definitely the hardest job this year. When you take away stress and attitude and replace it with fun and encouragement you get the best skating. The new levels that were attained by most skaters in every division this year was testament to this. Every single sponsor, supporter, fan and skater that contributed helped to show the best of what BOWLZILLA Gold Coast has been about since we started it way back in 2016. Nine Years? Thank you, every single one of you – judges, MCs, admin, fans, supporters, the community and most importantly the skaters.” Chad Ford; BOWLZILLA – Director. 

Photo provided by Mark Fulloon

The placings for BOWLZILLA Gold Coast 2024 are:

16 & UNDER – prizes donated by 187 Killer Pads, Triple 8 Pads, Concrete Lines Skate Shop, Etnies, Shadow Skateboards 

1st Noah Armstrong 

2nd Asher Watt 

3rd Samson Scott 

4th Matteo Mattiazzi 

5th Zion Gallagher 

6th Reef Lewis 

7th Wayan Jai Walter Cotton 

8th Angus Campbell 

9th Kai Gould 

10th Zach Scanlon 

11th Kalani Salussolia 

12th Noa Annand 

13th Henry Chapman 

14th Elijah Jack Smith 

15th Hunter Brown 

 MASTERS 

1st Chris Enwright 

2nd Marcio Godinho Brandini 

3rd John Peewee Dickenson

4th Deryck Murton 

5th Joel McMahon 

6th Justin Leslight 

7th Brad Anderson 

8th Anthony Hearle 

9th Shano Buttons 

WOMEN – prizes donated by Girl’s Skate Gold Coast 

1st Summer Rackley 

2nd Eliza Pols 

3rd Chihiro Young 

4th Myra brown 

5th Lulu Russell 

6th Isla Lillie Bower 

7th Tanisha Gardner 

8th Freya brown 

9th Coco Rackley 

10th Bella Clark 

11th Aurora Piazza 

12th Pixie Richards 

OPEN 

1st Hudson Walker 

2nd Zen Dickson 

3rd Jesse Noonan 

4th Futa Hashimoto 

5th Shaun Boucher 

6th Caylen Goldsbrough 

7th Mitchell King 

8th George Richards 

9th Loz Brophy 

10th Charlie Holland 

11th Marcos Baker Brandini 

12th Jorge Tichbon 

13th Dylan Phillips 

14th Matthew Beer 

Website: 

www.bowlzilla.net 

Facebook: 

http://www.facebook.com/bowlzilla 

https://www.facebook.com/DestinationGoldCoast/

https://www.facebook.com/majoreventsgoldcoast

https://www.facebook.com/yeahgirlskateboarding/

Instagram: 

@bowlzilla 

#bowlzilla 

#bowlzillagoldcoast 

#nationalparkskatingchampionships 

@destinationgoldcoast 

@majoreventsgoldcoast 

#playgoldcoast 

#WeAreGoldCoast 

@yeahgirlskateboarding 

#yeahgirlskateboarding 

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.

