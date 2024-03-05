BOWLZILLA Gold Coast On A Hot Summer Night 

This BOWLZILLA 2024 update from Chad Ford just in…
“It was hot in the city at BOWLZILLA Gold Coast. Once you add the humidity from the weather on top of the blazing skating, the whole place was boiling. For the ninth year in a row, BOWLZILLA Gold Coast delivered the Australian Skateboarding Federation’s National Park Skating Championships to a raging audience and a raucous field of competitors. There were big differences this year in both and, as a result, everyone in attendance said it was the best one for years.
Energy levels were high and everyone there was up for the best day’s skating on the Gold Coast all year. So a bit of rain and a lot of humidity did not deter anyone. The crowd stayed through the showers and pitched in to dry the bowl during the breaks in rain and screamed louder for everyone each time the skating took off again. There’s no crowd like a Gold Coast skate crowd.”
Events like BOWLZILLA are only possible because of the goodwill and belief of others. Support from agencies like Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland do a lot to bring skaters and fans from far and wide and when that is combined with integral support from skate brands like 187 Killer Pads, Girl’s Skate Gold Coast, Triple 8 Pads, Concrete Lines Skate Shop, Shadow Skateboards and Rattlesnake Motel, the whole community benefits. Even the smallest levels of support do massive things for the community.
“The best skater at any competition is the one having the most fun. Trying to decide who that was, was most definitely the hardest job this year. When you take away stress and attitude and replace it with fun and encouragement you get the best skating. The new levels that were attained by most skaters in every division this year was testament to this. Every single sponsor, supporter, fan and skater that contributed helped to show the best of what BOWLZILLA Gold Coast has been about since we started it way back in 2016. Nine Years? Thank you, every single one of you – judges, MCs, admin, fans, supporters, the community and most importantly the skaters.” Chad Ford; BOWLZILLA – Director.
The placings for BOWLZILLA Gold Coast 2024 are:
16 & UNDER – prizes donated by 187 Killer Pads, Triple 8 Pads, Concrete Lines Skate Shop, Etnies, Shadow Skateboards
1st Noah Armstrong
2nd Asher Watt
3rd Samson Scott
4th Matteo Mattiazzi
5th Zion Gallagher
6th Reef Lewis
7th Wayan Jai Walter Cotton
8th Angus Campbell
9th Kai Gould
10th Zach Scanlon
11th Kalani Salussolia
12th Noa Annand
13th Henry Chapman
14th Elijah Jack Smith
15th Hunter Brown
MASTERS
1st Chris Enwright
2nd Marcio Godinho Brandini
3rd John Peewee Dickenson
4th Deryck Murton
5th Joel McMahon
6th Justin Leslight
7th Brad Anderson
8th Anthony Hearle
9th Shano Buttons
WOMEN – prizes donated by Girl’s Skate Gold Coast
1st Summer Rackley
2nd Eliza Pols
3rd Chihiro Young
4th Myra brown
5th Lulu Russell
6th Isla Lillie Bower
7th Tanisha Gardner
8th Freya brown
9th Coco Rackley
10th Bella Clark
11th Aurora Piazza
12th Pixie Richards
WOMEN – prizes donated by Girl’s Skate Gold Coast
1st Summer Rackley
2nd Eliza Pols
3rd Chihiro Young
4th Myra brown
5th Lulu Russell
6th Isla Lillie Bower
7th Tanisha Gardner
8th Freya brown
9th Coco Rackley
10th Bella Clark
11th Aurora Piazza
12th Pixie Richards
OPEN
1st Hudson Walker
2nd Zen Dickson
3rd Jesse Noonan
4th Futa Hashimoto
5th Shaun Boucher
6th Caylen Goldsbrough
7th Mitchell King
8th George Richards
9th Loz Brophy
10th Charlie Holland
11th Marcos Baker Brandini
12th Jorge Tichbon
13th Dylan Phillips
14th Matthew Beer
Website:
www.bowlzilla.net
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/bowlzilla
https://www.facebook.com/DestinationGoldCoast/
https://www.facebook.com/majoreventsgoldcoast
https://www.facebook.com/yeahgirlskateboarding/
Instagram:
@bowlzilla
#bowlzilla
#bowlzillagoldcoast
#nationalparkskatingchampionships
@destinationgoldcoast
@majoreventsgoldcoast
#playgoldcoast
#WeAreGoldCoast
@yeahgirlskateboarding
#yeahgirlskateboarding