Bones Brigade Experience 2023

The 80’s called and said, “Come to a fundraising celebration with the Bones Brigade.” No need for a VHS player on this day as you will be immersed in a time capsule of fun with once in a lifetime interactions that will make your inner child jump for joy.

You are invited to order your tickets now to participate in an afternoon with the Bones Brigade: Stacy Peralta, Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Mike McGill, Rodney Mullen, Lance Mountain, Nicky Guerrero and George Powell, including a team Q&A hosted by Stacy Peralta. Team members will also be doing signings of prints and taking photos with guests.

Enjoy live music from Johnny Rad and the Eggplants on the recreated Blue Tile Lounge stage featuring original setlist from the hit video “Animal Chin,” as well as live performances from Steve Caballero’s band, Urethane.

Original art and prints from both Steve Caballero and Lance Mountain and exclusive Bones Brigade merch will be for sale. Free food will be made by Steve Van Doren at this rare reunion of some of the innovators of modern day skateboarding.

Tickets Available Online Only:$200. Available HERE. No day of tickets available. Only 300 Tickets Available. Max 5 tickets per order.

Original Bones Brigade signed decks on sale now HERE signed and numbered. (Only available Online.) Only 2 per order/per person please. Decks ship [worldwide] AFTER the November event. NOTE: You don’t need to attend the event to buy a deck.

Stacy Peralta explained the origins of the event, “In March of this year, Mike McGill held a grand opening for his new skateboard shop in Encinitas, California. He invited a handful of Bones Brigade members to attend and sign autographs… The event was a huge unexpected success, as thousands of fans showed up for autographs and selfies with the Bones Brigade, to buy product and just be there to celebrate with everyone. The line of fans outside of the store seemed a mile in distance and didn’t abate once that day. The event went hours over time and yet hundreds of people had to be turned away when the store inevitably had to close. This incredible response got us thinking that maybe it was time we put something together to celebrate the Bones Brigade and our fans whilst also raising money for skateboard related charities; thus the idea for the Bones Brigade Experience was born. This is our first Experience, and we’re putting it together ourselves with the thought of it possibly becoming an annual event to be held in different locations all over the country, and perhaps the world. Being the first one of its kind, we are all very excited to present it to any and all of you who may have an interest in attending. See you there.”

Save the Date: 11/19/23. Time: 12pm-6pm.

Address: Vans-The Block, The Outlets at Orange, 20 City Boulevard W, Suite 2, Orange, CA 92868

All proceeds from The Bones Brigade Experience events, deck sales and all ancillary revenues are controlled by our non-profit, an organization proudly created to support the following skateboard related charities personally chosen by the Bones Brigade, Stacy Peralta and George Powell.

The Skatepark Project (skate.org)

Grind For Life (grindforlife.org)

Skateistan (skateistan.org)

For more details, please visit www.bbexp.org.

WORDS BY DANIEL ROSARIO