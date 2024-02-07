Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Release

Valentines Day, February 14th, 2024, the seven-track EP “One Love” releases, via Tuff Gong and Island Records, alongside the highly anticipated movie “Bob Marley: One Love” movie, which opens in theaters the same day via Paramount Pictures. The EP highlights music inspired by the film featuring artists like Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, Bloody Civilian and Skip Marley.

“The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections for the EP. This underscores a strong and enduring six-decade relationship with Island records, the Marley family and Jamaica, elements which are reflected in the movie as well. Five of the EP’s seven songs originated on Exodus (1977), the landmark RIAA gold LP by Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Natural Mystic,” “Exodus,” “Waiting in Vain,” “Three Little Birds,” and the eponymous “One Love.” “

“The mission is always to spread Daddy’s music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists.” said Cedella Marley. “Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” is a dramatic retelling of the life of icon Bob Marley and his rise to fame and his message of peace and unity and support for democratic social reforms. From his early life in Trench Town Jamaica, to his final show in Pittsburgh, celebrate Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversities and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Bob Marley: One Love:Bob Marley: One Love – Official Trailer (2024 Movie)

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE(MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM) Track listing:

Bloody Civilian-”Natural Mystic”

Skip Marley-”Exodus”

Daniel Caesar–”Waiting in Vain”

Kacy Musgraves-”Three Little Birds”

WizKid-”One Love”

Jessie Reyez-”Is This Love”

Leon Bridges-”Redemption Song”

Review written by Daniel Rosario