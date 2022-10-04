Beyond The Streets Flagship Private Opening

Beyond the Streets has found a new street. As Roger Gastman hoisted the sails and flung open the glass doors to its Los Angeles flagship gallery for its private opening, a DUI checkpoint out front made sure everyone on La Brea Ave stopped for a gander. Inside, it was a clash of subcultural aficionados greeting each other with respect and appreciative curiosity, while the art on every wall was riveting and revered.

Olympians, artists, authors, musicians, record producers, skate and surf legends, gallerists, publishers, photographers, disruptors and art enthusiasts of all sorts were present for the private preview to celebrate this new space set to elevate art from the streets. Gastman, coming off acclaimed successes with Beyond the Streets pop ups in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, NY, brings his unique eye for talent from the alleys to the walls of what is already becoming one of the most prestigious galleries in L.A.

Ozzie Juarez, Chaz Bojórquez, Dante Ross, and Andy Anderson. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

What is Beyond The Streets?

“BEYOND THE STREETS is a global, art-driven cultural and educational movement that celebrates mark-makers and rule-breakers, agitators and instigators. Its curation showcases the best of contemporary and emerging artists, with a focus on graffiti and street art creators. Known for its massive-scale exhibitions, immersive educational experiences, engaging pop-up events, premium publications, and innovative brand partnerships, BEYOND THE STREETS pushes the very idea of art beyond any preconceived boundary.”

Herbie Fletcher, Estevan Oriol, Greyson Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

The Beyond The Streets Flagship Gallery shares space with another gallery called Control. “Born of a desire to reclaim space that so many artists are excluded from, CONTROL Gallery explores the primal instincts of mark-making, while showcasing the most experimental and expansive artwork being made today. It brings together a community of creators that are doing things their way, while paving roads for a new generation. This very idea drives art beyond any real or imagined boundary, giving control to the artist, not over the artist.”

Roger Gastman and Bobby London A.K.A. Radley from Thrashin‘. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan

Roger Gastman and Sky Gellatly are Co-Founders of this shared gallery space, while Dante Parel and Aurora Fisher-Kendrick will split the Gallery Director role. Amanda Bessette is Brand Director, Luis Ruano is Editorial Director, Roy Berry is Gallery Manager, Ozzie Juarez is Curatorial Advisor and Jennifer Bessette is Events Coordinator.

Herbie Fletcher, Roger Gastman, Eric Haze, and Dibi Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

The first Exhibit 001 “Post Graffiti” at the Control Gallery features excellent works by Blake Kunin, Chito, Conor Harrington, Crash, Eric Haze, Felipe Pantone, Futura2000, Gregory Rick, Katsu, Kenny Scharf, Lady Pink, Madsaki, Maya Hayuk, Nehemia Cisneros, Othelo Gervacio, Ozzie Juarez, Paul Flores, Paul Insect, Pose, Timothy Curtis and Todd James.

Ozzie Juarez and his art. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Stay tuned for more shows and events coming soon, including an October 15th, 2022, Beyond The Streets Print Bazaar in partnership with VistaPrint featuring a limited edition Juice zine featuring 12 artists of merit, including Vernon Courtlandt Johnson, Herbie Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher, Peggy Oki, Steve Olson, Axis, Chloe Trujillo, Greyson Fletcher, Beatrice Domond, Andy Anderson, Indigo Smith and Lullah Trujillo.

This upcoming special event curated by Ozzie Juarez of TLALOC Studios will bring together a community of artists, writers and publishers to celebrate the ongoing tradition of the printed word. Live Music will be provided by Trust Records and there will be food from Monty’s Good Burger.

Terri Craft, Herbie Fletcher, Ozzie Juarez, Chloe Trujillo, Lullah Trujillo, Greyson Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher and Andy Anderson. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Check out a few photos of friends and family from the September 23rd, 2022, launch of the BEYOND THE STREETS Los Angeles Flagship & Private Reception for the Inaugural Show “Post Graffiti” at the new CONTROL GALLERY at 434 N La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, California.

Learn more at www.beyondthestreets.com/

Chaz Bojórquez and Christina Bojórquez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Dibi Fletcher, Roger Gastman, Chloe Trujillo, Lullah Trujillo, Terri Craft, Andy Anderson, and Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Greyson Fletcher, Ozzie Juarez, Skyler Strickland, Jake Boyle. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Mrs and Mr. Robert Williams, Tyke and Paloma. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Beyond the Streets Gallery Opening Preview Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Beyond the Streets Gallery Opening Preview. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Ozzie Juarez and Estevan Oriol. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Jake Boyle, Greyson Fletcher, Skyler Strickland, Luke Burett, Charis B., Dibi Fletcher and Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Andy Anderson and Chaz Bojórquez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Roger Gastman, Souris Hong and Dante Ross. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Greyson Fletcher and Ozzie Juarez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Beyond The Streets and Control Gallery Opening Preview.

Ozzie Juarez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Chaz Bojórquez and Ozzie Juarez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Dibi Fletcher, Louanna Rawls, and Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Andy Anderson, Terri Craft, Roger Gastman. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Ozzie Juarez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Roger Gastman signs a Beyond The Streets book for Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Ozzie Juarez. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Beyond The Streets Gallery. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Roger Gastman, Robert Williams, Tyke. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Herbie Fletcher, Ozzie Juarez, Greyson Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Skyler Strickland, Jake Boyle, Greyson Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Andy Anderson, Tana Douglas, Greyson Fletcher, Francesca Quintano. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Estevan Oriol and Dom Deluca of Brooklyn Projects. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Souris Hong, Andy Anderson and Lulu. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @juicemagazine

Beyond The Streets Gallery and Control Gallery. Photo by Dan Levy @juicedan @dlevy