25th Annual LA Art Show Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

On February 5, 2020, Actress Sofia Vergara from the hit show “Modern Family”, hosted a record crowd for the Opening Night Premiere Party of the 25th Annual LA Art Show, an exclusive evening with Hollywood, fashion and artists.

It was an exquisite gathering full of Modern and Contemporary artists, as well as Classical and other specialized artists, featuring more than 100 galleries from 18 countries, showcased at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The LA Art Show is committed to giving back with 100% of the ticket proceeds from sale of Patron Tickets and 15% of the proceeds from the sale of Opening Night tickets donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, to support its lifesaving mission of “finding cures and saving children”.

The LA Art Show is one of the largest international art fairs in the United States. Spectators are trendsetters, influencers and elite consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives.

Opening night was full of live art including a live Sculpting Demo by the brilliant Ichitaka Kamiji hosted by the ​Zeal House​ Gallery.

Live Painting by Robert Vargas with Barakat Gallery, also charitably benefited St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, with proceeds from the sales of his work from this enchanting evening.

After his live wall painting, Vargas chose patrons from the crowd from which he drew his unique portraitures.

Vargas also completed a wall size mural in honor of the late Kobe Bryant displayed at the show. Vargas is also currently working to complete the largest mural in the world created by a single artist; at the corner of Fifth and Hill Streets on the side of the SB Grand apartment building. It’s the first part of his record breaking mural “Angelus.”

Some of the most engaging featured exhibitions this year included Oscar nominee Kazu Hiro with his Iconoclasts sculptures.

My favorite showcase was his life-size recreations of Jimi Hendrix, Abraham Lincoln, Salvador Dali and Frida Kahlo, presented by Copro Gallery.

Also featured, Walker Fine Art’s MC Escher Experience, which showcased Escher’s complete series of iconic self portraits together for the first time.

Sue Wong attended opening night with her astonishing gowns evoking the allure and glamour of various eras. The 2020 LA Art Show, which took place the same weekend as the Oscars, celebrated 25 years of the iconic style of Sue Wong in a new fashion section of programming, featuring several gowns worn on red carpets by Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Reba McEntire, Tyra Banks and others.

The Sue Wong Signature collection was awe-inspiring to see in person. When asked what inspires her work, Wong replied “God and Goddess’.” It was a great honor to interview and speak with such a charismatic and motivating artist.

DIVERSEartLA drew a crowd with the spectacle of the floor-to-ceiling (120 foot long) MOLAA (Museum of Latin American Art) Pride Flag created by artists Leo Chiachio and Daniel Giannone. More than 3,000 members of the Lona Beach and LA community collaborated in the creation of the flag. The installation represents MOLAA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion for all through the arts.

Viktor Freso’s “The Birth of the Niemand,” consisting of 16 monumental large sculptures. Presented by Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum. The sculptures represent a whole range of negative emotions that people try to hide in their lives, maliciousness, inferiority complex and unhealthy self confidence.

Lorenzo Marini’s AlphaCube presented by Bruce Lurie Gallery. AlphaCube is a large white cube, that immerses guests in a space decorated with letters, light and sound.

Also showcased with Bruce Lurie Gallery, artist Nick Veasey, an English artist best known for using x-ray technology to reveal the deepest layers of his subjects.

English artist Anthony James 60″ Portal Icosahedron made of steel, glass and LEDs. His work gestures minimalism, materiality, process, alchemy, language mechanization and experimentation with light and space.

One of my favorite galleries of the show, WALLSPACE a vibrant LA art gallery exhibiting abstract, contemporary and street art from emerging and established LA based artists.

The WALLSPACE exhibit included Scott Froschauer, an experimental artist showcasing art signs. When asked about his inspiration for the work, he explained, “You always see signs that tell you what not to do, so I wanted to create signs to tell you what to do.”

Betsy Enzenberger also with WALLSPACE had me intrigued with her sculptures that create a visceral longing and remembrance of the most nostalgic delights from childhood. My favorite was her drippy popsicle sculptures made with resin. Other artists showcased included Plastic Jesus and Amy Smith.

Robert Peterson an International contemporary artist with the Patrick Painter Inc Gallery, caught my eye with his larger then life portraits of Tupac Shakur, Mohammad Ali and several other historical figures. I was fortunate enough to meet him and speak with him about his humble upbringing and his families experience of homelessness and how it evokes inspiration to his canvas.

I was honored to have been part of such an iconic event and evening of art and inspiration in Los Angeles, while on assignment for Juice Magazine, along with artist/skate/surf godfather Jeff Ho. Jeff formed the Zephyr Surf Team, made up of local surfers who frequented the Pacific Ocean Park in Dogtown. Jeff later formed the Zephyr Skate Team, which became known as the Z-Boys. He is also one of the earliest skate team founders to endorse girls skateboarding, by including surfer/skater/environmental activist Peggy Oki on the Zephyr competition team.

For more information on other galleries and artists presented at the LA Art Show check out www.LAArtShow.com.

Words and photos by Jenni Koontz of Epic Shutter Photography