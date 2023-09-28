1978 Skateboard The Movie In Theaters

The 1978 cult classic SKATEBOARD: THE MOVIE is coming to theaters on October 7 at Metrograph in NYC and October 11 at Alamo in Los Angeles, and more!

SKATEBOARD was the first feature film to depict the height of the ’70s skateboard craze. Many refer to it as the BAD NEWS BEARS of the sport. Its star-studded cast includes Alan Garfield, ’70s teen idol Leif Garrett, skateboarding legend Tony Alva, and iconic female freestyler and member of the Skateboarding Hall of Fame Ellen O’Neal

CHECK OUT THE ORIGINAL TRAILER: Here

THEATRICAL SCREENINGS

October 7, 2023

Metrograph, New York, NY info

October 11, 2023

Alamo Drafthouse, Los Angeles, CA info

Almost sold out (more screenings soon)

November 10, 2023

Sound Unseen, Minneapolis, MN info

November 26, 2023

The Texas Theater, Oak Cliff, TX info

Many more screenings to be anounced soon: Here

Directed by George Gage

Co-Written by George Gage and Dick Wolf

Produced by Dick Wolf and Harry N. Blum

Cinematography by Ross Kelsay

Production Assistant Gus Van Sant

Cast: Alan Garfield, Leif Garrett, Tony Alva, Ellen O’Neal, Richard Van der Wyk, Steve Monahan, David Hyde, Pam Kenneally, Anthony Carbone, Patricia Hitchock, Orson Bean, Thelma Pelish

Additional Skaterboarders: Jay Adams, Jimmy Allard, Ellen Berryman, Bob Biniak, Rene Carrasco, Steve Cathy, Craig Chaquico, Paul Constantineau, Russ Gosnell, Clyde Grimes, David Hackett, Curtis Hasselgrave, John Hughes, Tom Inouye, Bob Jarvis, Shogo Kubo, Brad Logan, Bruce Logan, Robin Logan, Bob Madrigal, Chad McQueen, Jim Muir, Ed Nadalin, Layne Oaks, Bob Piercy, Andy Pryciak, Edie Robertson, Tom Sims, Lance Smith, Laura Thornhill, Danny Trailer, Mike Williams, Rebecca Williams, and Chris Yandell

SKATEBOARD MERCH!

HATS, PINS, AND STICKERS SHIPPING NOW! PRESALE UP FOR EVERYTHING ELSE

