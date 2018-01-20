The Affamily Band, has just released this new video for their song “Yo Skateboard!” and you should stop what you’re doing and watch it now! Puppethead brings the fun into skateboarding and music with everything he does, and this video is a celebration of the skateboarding family with a soundtrack that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Puppet gives proper shout outs to the crew with uncanny and magical timing in this highly addictive lyrical anthem to skateboarding. I challenge any lifelong skateboarder on the planet to watch and listen to this video and not be stoked. Check out more from Affamily Band at https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheAffamilyBand/ and go see the Puppeteers next Friday too at Union Arts Center, 2 Union Avenue, P.O. Box 202, Sparkill, NY 10976!

HERE’S A MESSAGE DIRECT FROM PUPPETHEAD… “HELLO ALL MY SKATEBOARD AND MUSIC FAMILY!!! ENJOY THIS!!!! LOTS OF WORK PAYS OFF!!!! OUR TRIBUTE TO LIFE FRIENDS AND FAMILY!!!! ONLY LOVE IN THIS LIFE!!!! YO SKATEBOARD!!!!”