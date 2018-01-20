“Yo Skateboard!!!!”

Yo Skateboard!

The Affamily Band, has just released this new video for their song “Yo Skateboard!” and you should stop what you’re doing and watch it now! Puppethead brings the fun into skateboarding and music with everything he does, and this video is a celebration of the skateboarding family with a soundtrack that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Puppet gives proper shout outs to the crew with uncanny and magical timing in this highly addictive lyrical anthem to skateboarding. I challenge any lifelong skateboarder on the planet to watch and listen to this video and not be stoked. Check out more from Affamily Band at https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheAffamilyBand/ and go see the Puppeteers next Friday too at Union Arts Center, 2 Union Avenue, P.O. Box 202, Sparkill, NY 10976!

HERE’S A MESSAGE DIRECT FROM PUPPETHEAD… “HELLO ALL MY SKATEBOARD AND MUSIC FAMILY!!! ENJOY THIS!!!! LOTS OF WORK PAYS OFF!!!! OUR TRIBUTE TO LIFE FRIENDS AND FAMILY!!!! ONLY LOVE IN THIS LIFE!!!! YO SKATEBOARD!!!!”

Information

Written by January 19, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.