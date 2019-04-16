World Premiere of The Tony Alva Story Documentary

The 20th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival is thrilled to announce its Action Sports Film Series presented by Vans. Highlights include the World Premiere of The Tony Alva Story and North American Continental Premiere of Heavy Water.

The Tony Alva Story Presented By VANS

“61-year-old Tony Alva is considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding. Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado paved the way for skating as we know it. This film chronicles Tony Alva’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, a punk skater subculture. His inevitable implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes to accept his rightful place as a beacon of hope has given inspiration for generations of skateboarders all over the world.”

An interactive panel featuring skateboard legend Tony Alva, Jeff Grosso, directors Rick Charnoski and Coan “Buddy” Nichols will follow the screening.

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Time: 8:15 pm

Cost:$20 – $65

Venue: Lido Theater 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Buy tickets here: https://newportbeachfilmfest.com/event/the-tony-alva-story/

Heavy Water

Professional big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher traces his lineage back to his grandfather and pioneer of Oahu’s North Shore. This film, told through the life of the surfing community, delves deep into the roots and mindset of board sports culture and follows Fletcher and fellow surf and skateboard legends as they tell their stories of pursuing their passions.

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Time: 6:00 pm

Cost: $16

Venue: Lido Theater 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Buy tickets here: https://newportbeachfilmfest.com/event/heavy-water/

The Newport Beach Film Festival runs April 25 – May 2, 2019.

Action Sports Film Series link on NBFF website https://newportbeachfilmfest.com/festival-programs/action-sports-films/