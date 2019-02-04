Wes Humpston Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH WES HUMPSTON. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY KEVIN KAISER.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

From the start, skating came from surfing. Skaters emulated surfing as they skated doing the same tricks: roller coasters, cutbacks, soul arches and laybacks.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

A surf style is smooth, relaxed, in control. You flowed across the banks or pool, not jerky or stiff.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

The guys I skated with Jay, TA, Shogo and Biniak all had a full on flow. I remember being in the bowl watching them riding pools just thinking, if that was a wave, it would be a Surfer cover shot!

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

Skateboarding came from surfing, so that is skating’s roots, and then surfing picked up skate tricks like airs in the early ‘80s, from guys that skated and surfed, and it continues today.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Yes, it is and I think it’s proven it works over the years. As styles change, surf style is still there.

C.R. Stecyk capturing Humpston’s surf skate style and soul. Photo © K. Keiser C.R. Stecyk capturing Humpston’s surf skate style and soul. Photo © K. Keiser

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #75 AT THE JUICE SHOP…