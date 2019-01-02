Veteranos Mexico Skate Jam 4 in Mexico City

Words by John Aguilar and photos by Olga Aguilar

The Veteranos Mexico Skate Jam started in 2002 as a reunion of skaters from the 70’s, 80s’ and early 90’s who skated the few skateparks built in Mexico City, like Skatorama, Dogtown Skatepark, and Skate Inn. The skate jam provided an opportunity for old and new blood to congregate and skate and share stories and memories of those skatepark days.

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

On December 16th 2018 at the Rabioso Bowl in Mexico City, the 4th Veteranos Skate Jam was held, with a bowl jam contest. Old school punk band, Sedicion, from Guadalajara, also played a set.

Antinada – Aknez

Atinada opened for Sedicion, with a special cameo appearance from Aknez on vocals (former Massacre 68). A skate punk rock photo show was also held featuring photos by Olga Aguilar and Al Partanen.

Al Partanen photography expo

The skate jam consisted of 3 divisions: young guns, girls and veterans, which had the most participants. Congratulations to Jhossan Rodriguez who took first place in the young guns category, and congrats to Veronica Zamudio who took the top honors in the girls division, and congratulations to Cuauhtemoc Dimas for placing first in the Veteranos division. 100% respect to all of the skaters that skated and participated.

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

Big thanks to Rabioso for letting us use the venue, thanks for the great pizza from Perro Negro and hamburgers from Mata Leon, which when added to brew and a bowl to skate in the heart of downtown Mexico City, definitely made for a one of a kind event!

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

Thank you to all that helped with prizes: Levis Mexico, Juice Magazine, Silly Girl Skateboards, Skull Skates, Bowl Society, Art Godoy, Puro Gallo and MahfiaTV.

Contest Results:

Jhossan Rodriguez

Young guns/chavos:



1-Jhossan Rodriguez

2-Heshpark (luis robles)

3-Luka Barrena

4-Ulises Reyes

Girls/chavas contest winners.

Girls/chavas::

1-Veronica Zamudio

2-Nina Aguilar

3-Vizuet Lugo

Cuauhtemoc Dimas

Veterans/veteranos:

1-Cuauhtemoc Dimas

2-Sectas

3-Guille

4-Aurelio Avendaño

Expo photos by Olga Aguilar

Nina Aguilar

Veronica Zamudio

Vizuet Lugo

Jhossan Rodriguez

Luis (Heshpark)

Luka Barrena

Ulises Ortega

Jonah

Hugo Thracher

Hugo Thracher

Luka Barrena

Ulises Ortega

Donnovan Rubio

Luka Barrena and John Aguilar

Jhossan Rodriguez

Luis (Heshpark)

Luis (Heshpark)

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

Israel

Secta

Alfredo Blunt

Andres Rocha

Angel Canales

Aurelio Avedaño

Guille

Ismael Fragoso

Jonas Salinas

Jorge Flores

Martin

Max Barrera

Nito Escalante

Sergio

Cuauhtemoc Dimas

Veteranos Skate Jam

Veteranos Skate Jam

Veteranos Skate Jam

Antinada – Aknez

Antinada – Aknez

Antinada – Aknez

Antinada – Aknez

Antinada – Aknez

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

Sedicion

Sedicion

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

Veteranos Skate Jam 4

Translation:

El primer veteranos skate jam se realizo en la ciudad de Mexico en el 2002, donde se reunieron patinadores de la época de los 70’s 80’s y 90’s que patinaron las pocas pistas que había en la ciudad, skatorama,Dogtown Skatepark, skate inn.

Sangre nueva y vieja se congrego para compartir historias y memorias de aquellos días de la patineta.

El pasado 16 de Diciembre del 2018 se realizo el cuarto veteranos skate jam en Bowl del Rabioso en el centro de la ciudad de Mexico, se hizo un concurso en formato jam, Punks de la vieja escuela Sedicion estaban presentes para tocar melodías para armar el Slam, La banda “Antinada” abrió para “Sedición” (Gdl) con un palomazo sorpresa con Azknez (Ex-Massacre 68).

También se tuvo una exhibición de fotos por parte de Olga Aguilar y Al Partanen dentro del establecimiento.

El skate jam consistió en 3 divisiones , Chavos,chavas y veteranos el cual tuvo los mas participantes.

Muchísimas gracias a

por dejarnos utilizar el bowl , Pizzas perro negro, Hamburguesas mataleon, chela y bowl para patinar todo en un solo lugar en el centro de la ciudad de Mexico es totalmente único el concepto y exitoso!

Gracias a los que apoyaron con premios Levis Mexico, Juice Magazine, Silly Girl Skateboards, Skull Skates, Bowl Society, Art Godoy, Puro Gallo, MahfiaTV.