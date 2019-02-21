Venice Sunrise Sk8 Session to Respect Fallen Dogtown Bros

Jesse Martinez announcement: “We’re gonna meet up this Saturday morning around sunrise on Feb 23, 2019 at Venice Skatepark at 6:00 a.m. Gonna say a few words in honor of our fallen DT brothers. This isn’t about bringing your camera or putting a bunch of b.s. on social media. This is a gathering to pay respect, so bring your skateboard and let’s skate. Anyone that wants to show up around 5:30 to help clean the park is welcome. We’ll be gone by 8:00 a.m. so don’t lag. Thanks to O.G. Doug Smith for the flyer artwork.”

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
