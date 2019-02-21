Venice Sunrise Sk8 Session to Respect Fallen Dogtown Bros

Jesse Martinez announcement: “We’re gonna meet up this Saturday morning around sunrise on Feb 23, 2019 at Venice Skatepark at 6:00 a.m. Gonna say a few words in honor of our fallen DT brothers. This isn’t about bringing your camera or putting a bunch of b.s. on social media. This is a gathering to pay respect, so bring your skateboard and let’s skate. Anyone that wants to show up around 5:30 to help clean the park is welcome. We’ll be gone by 8:00 a.m. so don’t lag. Thanks to O.G. Doug Smith for the flyer artwork.”