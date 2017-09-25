Venice Boys featuring Bennett Harada, Jesus Flores & Matty Lemond

A glimpse into the lives of 3 LA skaters: Bennett Harada, Jesus Flores and Matty Lemond by Triglass Productions, directed by Ryan Thielen. Great crew on this one:

@spencerolson @bennettharada @mattfezz @ritas223 @andreahfalle

#skate #skateboarding #venicebeach #veniceskatepark

http://www.triglassproductions.com/

About Triglass Productions: The storytellers at Triglass Productions grew up making short films, and continued their passion for high quality, engaging video production. Combining passions of film, music, professional sports, and advertising, Triglass Productions tells stories that stick.

Read more about Bennett Harada in his Juice Magazine interview by Eric Dressen with introduction by Eric Britton, here…

INTERVIEW BY ERIC DRESSEN

INTRODUCTION BY ERIC BRITTON

PHOTO BY RIP

Bennett Harada is a skateboarder with a warrior’s heart, a modern day Samurai, but what lies within is a humble and focused soul. He is a solid rider with a smooth, powerful style. Bennett Harada loves skateboarding and spends part of everyday passing on the tradition to the next generations. That’s a true hardcore skateboarder. Read on. – ERIC “TUMA” BRITTON