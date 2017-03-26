Venice Art Crawl at Paper Scissors Rock

VeniceArtCrawl-PaperScissorsRock-Juice from Juice Magazine on Vimeo.
Venice Art Crawl went off under a blanket of mystical Venice marine layer rolling in over the eclectic mix of Venice locals and visitors from all corners of the globe on March 16, 2017. There’s nothing quite like good times with the Venice family. Paper Scissors Rock played host to an art & music event, which featured art and photography by Martin Wolfe, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Greg Smith, Peter Carpenter, Rae Ray Goldman, Asylm, Sean Conniff, Caviar, Steve Shelp, Jeff Shelp and Jeff Ho. One of the sacred rituals still holding strong in Venice is the passing of invaluable traditional gifts to the upcoming generations. On this night, Baby Paul Cullen’s brother, Brian, along with Jeff Ho handed down to Shota Kubo two framed photos of his father, Shogo Kubo, shot by Wynn Miller, as a gesture of respect and kindness for Shogo’s only son. Jeremy Parker, the ultimate frontman, jammed throughout the night with the multi-talented, Masao Miyashiro. Some may know Masao from his cameo role in skate cult classic “Thrashin'”, while those new to the game probably know him as the leader of Tone Def Karaoke shows where he shares his love for punk rock at legit events all over LA and beyond. The night’s festivities were kindly sponsored by Dude Beer and Stone Brewing. Find Masao on the daily at his shop, Paper, Scissors, Rock, the locals clubhouse, since 1987, located at 1711 Pacific Ave, Venice, California. Stop in and show support for local businesses and locals.
Photos and video by Dan Levy
