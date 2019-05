Fucking Awesome is opening their first store in Hollywood, California today at 6556 Hollywood Blvd. In celebration of the opening, Vans is releasing five colorways of the FA x Authentic C Pro exclusively at the FA Hollywood store on May 11th. Launching in-store only on May 11th and online at fuckingawesomestore.com May 15th.

