Vans “Vanguards” with Off The Wall Style & Creativity

The new 2019 Vans campaign, THIS IS OFF THE WALL features the style and creativity of LIZZIE ARMANTO, BRIGHTON ZEUNER, YNDIARA ASP & MAMI TEZUKA in “Vanguards”…

Expanding on Vans’ THIS IS OFF THE WALL narrative, the campaign defines what “Off The Wall” means through a diverse series of digital storytelling and immersive engagements that inspire, enable and support global creative communities.

The campaign kicks off with “Vanguards”, an exploration of how style, individuality and creativity shape skateboarding through the lenses of Vans team riders Lizzie Armanto, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and Mami Tezuka.

Yndiara Asp. Photo courtesy of Vans.

“Everyone has their own unique approach to skating: where they grew up, who they were influenced by – it all affects how they look on a board,” said Vans team rider Lizzie Armanto. “Vanguards” showcases a remarkable roster of skateboarders and examines how the unique experiences of each athlete has defined their own sense of style on and off the board.

Highlighting attributes such as Lizzie Armanto’s flowy, surf-skating form inspired by her Santa Monica roots, Brighton Zeuner’s colorful personality that parallels her bold performance, Yndiara Asp’s fearless attitude that made her a standout in the Brazilian skate scene, and Mami Tezuka’s focused sense of timing that was honed over years of studying piano in her native Japan, “Vanguards” conveys a breadth of creative interpretations all founded in skateboarding.

Mami Tezuka. Photo courtesy of Vans.

“Our brand’s identity is continually inspired by personalities such as the women you meet in the Vanguards campaign.” shares Erwin Federizo, Vans’ Global Executive Creative Director. “By sharing their stories, we are able to continue celebrating the unique individuals who are living and breathing Vans’ ‘Off The Wall’ ethos. Creative campaigns like this are a true testament to our purpose.”

“Vanguards” represents Vans’ commitment to supporting the longevity and growth of skateboarding. In 2018, Vans embarked on a global initiative to teach women of all ages how to skateboard through a series of skate clinics in an effort to introduce a new form of expression, while empowering the skate community through new perspectives.

Lizzie Armanto. Photo courtesy of Vans.

Vans remains committed to growing and sustaining skateboarding worldwide, hosting a brand-new series of women’s skate workshops across the globe beginning March 8, 2019, International Women’s Day. Throughout the year, Vans will also host Vanguard experiences at Vans Park Series events featuring skate clinics, photo exhibits and experiential activations curated by local athletes and the Vanguards themselves. Visit vans.com/vanguards to learn more about skate clinics near you.

Brighton Zeuner. Photo courtesy of Vans.

“Vans extends beyond traditional campaigns by funding efforts that create meaningful interactions with loyalists and newcomers alike,” said April Vitkus, Senior Director of Vans Global Brand Marketing. “Vanguards aims to not only tell a story of four women but invites everyone to experience the creative depth that surrounds what we cherish most – skateboarding.”

“Vanguards” is the latest iteration of THIS IS OFF THE WALL with more stories to come in the months ahead; see the full campaign at vans.com/offthewall. To share your own story and join the conversation with Vans use #OffTheWall on social media.

Lizzie Armanto, Yndiara Asp, Brighton Zeuner and Mami Tezuka. Photo courtesy of Vans.



Upcoming Events:

MARCH 8 – GIRLS SKATE JAM / CHICAGO, IL

Show us your style at Girls Skate Jam on International Women’s Day, March 8th, with a performance from Pinky Pinky.RSVP



MARCH 9 – GIRLS COMBI CONTEST / ORANGE, CA

Come out and watch the Girls Combi Contest at the Vans Skatepark in Orange on Saturday, March 9th. Free and open to the public from 10 AM – 5 PM!DETAILS



MARCH 10 – SHOW US YOUR STYLE / HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Join us for a celebration of skateboarding at Vans Huntington Beach Skatepark on Sunday, March 10th. Free and open to the public from 10 AM – 5 PM. Workshops and food inspired by Lizzie Armanto and Brighton Zeuner!DETAILS



MARCH 16 – GET ON BOARD / ORANGE, CA

Free girls skate clinics at Vans Skatepark in Orange on Saturday, March 16th from 8 AM – 12 PM.DETAILS



MARCH 23 – GET ON BOARD / HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Free girls skate clinics at Vans Skatepark in Huntington Beach on Saturday, March 23rd from 8 AM – 12 PM.DETAILS



APRIL 13 – GET ON BOARD / ORANGE, CA

Free girls skate clinics at Vans Skatepark in Orange on Saturday, April 13th from 8 AM – 12 PM.DETAILS



APRIL 27 – GET ON BOARD / HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Free girls skate clinics at Vans Skatepark in Huntington Beach on Saturday, April 27th from 8 AM – 12 PM.DETAILS



MAY 11 – GET ON BOARD / ORANGE, CA

Free girls skate clinics at Vans Skatepark in Orange on Saturday, May 11th from 8 AM – 12 PM.DETAILS



MAY 18 – GET ON BOARD / HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Free girls skate clinics at Vans Skatepark in Huntington Beach on Saturday, May 18th from 8 AM – 12 PM.DETAILS

