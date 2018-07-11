VANS US OPEN BRINGS WORLD CLASS SURF AND SKATE COMPS TO HUNTINGTON BEACH JULY 28 – AUG 5

Get ready for some action! It’s time for the Vans US Open, which will feature some of the world’s best surfing, skateboarding, while honoring some of its most respected icons.

This year’s skateboarding competition is guaranteed to be fierce as Pedro Barros has moved to Huntington Beach to hone his already phenomenal skateboarding and surfing skills in anticipation of the third qualifying stop of the 2018 VPS Pro Tour, while Brighton Zeuner and women skateboarders from around the globe are gearing up for the newly expanded women’s pro circuit at the Vans Park Series.

On the surfing front, this year’s comps will featured the WSF Women’s Championship Tour event, the men’s WSL Qualifying Series 10,000 comp and the men’s and women’s Pro Junior event. Add to that the fact that Surfer’s Hall of Fame will be inducting Ben Aipa, Herbie Fletcher and Brett Simpson on August 3rd, and you’ve got a week full of surf skate aloha vibes.

Thanks to Vans for its ongoing commitment to honoring this vital tradition of recognizing supreme surf and skate talent. Hope to see you all there!

Vans Park Series 2018 Rider Profile: Pedro Barros

The Vans US Open of Surfing will return to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier this summer to host the world’s best action sports athletes from July 28 through August 5, 2018. The weeklong summer festival will showcase the best in surfing, skateboarding, and BMX, while providing engaging beach activities for the entire family to enjoy.

2017 Vans US Open Champion – Sage Erickson (USA) / Photo: WSL/Morris 2017 Vans US Open Champion – Sage Erickson (USA) / Photo: WSL/Morris

“Creative expression is at the heart of everything we do at Vans, and the Vans US Open is the perfect venue to unleash the vibrant creative spirit that fuels the athletes, artists, musicians, and of course, the fans,” said Kristy Van Doren, Vans Senior Director, North America Brand Marketing. “We’re honored to partner with the Huntington Beach community to produce an immersive festival that inspires incredible world-class athleticism and artistic collaboration for everyone to be a part of.”

This year’s surfing competitions include the highly-anticipated World Surf League (WSL) Women’s Championship Tour (CT) event, the men’s WSL Qualifying Series (QS) 10,000 contest, and the men’s and women’s Pro Junior event.

The WSL Championship Tour is the world’s premier surfing series and crowns the World Champion at the conclusion of each season. A star-studded lineup of competitors at the Vans US Open of Surfing, Stop No. 7 of 10, will feature California’s own Lakey Peterson (USA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Sage Erickson (USA) and newest resident Caroline Marks (USA) vying for valuable points at home. This marks the eighth year that Surf City, USA has hosted the women’s CT. Erickson is gearing up to defend her title but will have to take on former event winners Peterson (current World No. 1) and Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb (current World No. 3).

In addition to the elite CT, the men will battle for 10,000 points on the WSL Qualification Series (QS). The likes of hometown heroes Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and two-time US Open winner Brett Simpson (USA) will do battle in the southside arena alongside top QS threats such as 2018 standout Mikey Wright (AUS). The event draw will feature members of the elite men’s Championship Tour, including Joan Duru (FRA) and Patrick Gudauskas (USA). 2018 CT Rookies Tomas Hermes (BRA) and Michael February (ZAF) will also compete for the prestigious win in Southern California.

Also in attendance will be the top Pro Junior talents set to stake their claim at the iconic beach break after a Hawaii-surfer sweep in 2017 by Brisa Hennessy (HAW) and Cody Young (HAW). This year, a strong North America contingent is on hand to keep the event titles on home soil, including two of 2018’s most in-form surfers, Kirra Pinkerton (USA) and Crosby Colapinto (USA).

Ben Hatchell will be battling it out in the vans Skate Park for the Vans Park Series / Photo: Acosta Ben Hatchell will be battling it out in the vans Skate Park for the Vans Park Series / Photo: Acosta

Across the sand, an exciting battle of professional skateboarding awaits as the Vans Park Series, the premier competition in park terrain skateboarding for men and women, meets in Surf City for the third qualifying stop on the 2018 VPS Pro Tour.

Brighton Zeuner Blunt. © Acosta Brighton Zeuner Blunt. © Acosta

Featuring a new expanded women’s Pro circuit, the Vans Park Series welcomes all prospective women competitors to enter for their chance to skate in the World Championships.

The Vans Park Series Pro Tour will determine pivotal Men’s and Women’s rankings in the race to the Championships, while the Vans Park Series Continental Championships slates to crown a new Americas champion, challenging qualifying regional men and women competitors to claim glory on their home turf.

For BMX fans and longboarding enthusiasts, the Vans BMX Pro Cup Series will charge in full force, offering record-breaking BMX maneuvering by the world’s most talented BMX riders in the industry, while the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational longboarding series re-emerges with its first-ever all-women division, showcasing style and grace from the best female loggers in the sport. With activities and workshops scheduled every day beginning July 28, Vans US Open will ignite a plethora of live action summer entertainment, including surfboard shaping workshops, live art installations, customization workshops, music lessons, movie nights and much more. Stay tuned for the full schedule of events at VansUSOpenofSurfing.com.

Alex Hiam going big during the 2017 Vans BMX Pro Cup / Photo: Colin Mackay Alex Hiam going big during the 2017 Vans BMX Pro Cup / Photo: Colin Mackay

Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing is currently sanctioned and operated by the World Surf League under license from IMG, the event owner. Official partners of this year’s event include Vans, Swatch, Jeep, Airbnb, Michelob ULTRA, Hydro Flask, LifeProof, Jose Cuervo, Barefoot Wine, Woolmark, BF Goodrich, Harley-Davidson, Peet’s Coffee, Red Bull, U.S. Army, Slowtide, CLIF Bar, U.S. Marine Corps, Let it Block Sunscreen, Tea of a Kind, Flowater, and Frontier Communications.

For more information, including continued updates and scheduling, please visit VansUSOpenofSurfing.com.

Jack Haley, Credit: Haley Family Jack Haley, Credit: Haley Family

U.S. OPEN OF SURFING PAST CHAMPIONS

The West Coast Surfing Championship was one of the first surfing championships in the world. The event changed to the OP Pro in 1982 and finally became the US Open of Surfing in 1994. 1994 – Shane Beschen, Lisa Andersen 1995 – Rob Machado, Neridah Falconer 1996 – Kelly Slater, Layne Beachley 1997 – Beau Emerton, Rochelle Ballard 1998 – Andy Irons, Layne Beachley 1999 – Shea Lopez, Keala Kennelly 2000 – Sunny Garcia, Tita Tavares 2001 – Rob Machado, Pauline Menczer 2002 – Kalani Robb, Pauline Menczer 2003 – Cory Lopez, Chelsea Georgeson 2004 – Taj Burrow, Chelsea Georgeson 2005 – Andy Irons, Julia Christian 2006 – Rob Machado, Sofia Mulanovich 2007 – C.J. Hobgood, Stephanie Gilmore 2008 – Nathaniel Curran, Malia Manuel 2009 – Brett Simpson, Courtney Conlogue 2010 – Brett Simpson, Carissa Moore 2011 – Kelly Slater, Sally Fitzgibbons 2012 – Julian Wilson, Lakey Peterson 2013 – Alejo Muniz, Carissa Moore 2014 – Filipe Toledo, Tyler Wright 2015 – Hiroto Ohhara, Johanne Defay 2016 – Filipe Toledo, Tatiana Weston-Webb 2017 – Kanoa Igarashi, Sage Erickson The 2018 Vans US Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach, CA from July 28th through August 5th, 2018.

