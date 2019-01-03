Vans Releases UltraRange Pro 2 in Tom Schaar’s Endorsed Colorway

Vans joins forces with eight-time X-Games medalist and Vans Park Series veteran Tom Schaar to inspire a new colorway of the UltraRange Pro 2. Presented in Schaar’s endorsed “dress blues” hue, the new UltraRange Pro 2 maintains its functional and progressive design, providing exceptional comfort, lightweight traction, and breathable construction from the ground up.

Featuring a unique chassis construction fusing Vans’ UltraCush Lite midsole to the original Vans waffle gum rubber sole, the UltraRange Pro 2 delivers upon improved lightweight cushioning, impact support and durability, combined with Vans Duracap-reinforced uppers to provide the latest performance enhancements for a longer-lasting comfortable skate session of all levels.

Feature Benefits

  • LIGHTWEIGHT CUSHIONING – The UltraRange Pro 2 chassis is a unique, versatile build that integrates a custom-tuned UltraCush® Lite formula co-mold midsole bonded to Vans’ original recipe waffle gum rubber compound. The sock-fit lining components deliver lightweight support, cushioning, fit, and performance.
  • DURACAP – The added DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high-wear areas are engineered to withstand the abuse of the Vans Pro Skate team—and by providing lasting durability, saving everyday skateboarders time and money.
  • LUXLINER -Vans LUXLINER integrates the tongue and internal lining to deliver a comfortable, breathable, and responsive fit.
  • VANS ORIGINAL WAFFLE COMPOUND OUTSOLE – Utilizing over 50 years of Vans’ professional vulcanized natural gum rubber compound to deliver ultimate no-slip traction and premium boardfeel.

Highlighted in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first to successfully land a 1080, Schaar continues to prove his ranks in the contest circuit. As an Olympic hopeful, top transition skater and two-time Vans Pool Party winner, Schaar inspires the new generation of competitive skaters by pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a skateboard–a natural trait true to Vans DNA.

The UltraRange Pro 2 in Tom Schaar’s endorsed colorway is available now. For more information or to find an authorized Vans Pro Skate dealer near you, visit Vans.com/skate.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans®authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool PartyVans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans 

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66

Information

Written by January 3, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.