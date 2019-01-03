Vans Releases UltraRange Pro 2 in Tom Schaar’s Endorsed Colorway

Vans joins forces with eight-time X-Games medalist and Vans Park Series veteran Tom Schaar to inspire a new colorway of the UltraRange Pro 2. Presented in Schaar’s endorsed “dress blues” hue, the new UltraRange Pro 2 maintains its functional and progressive design, providing exceptional comfort, lightweight traction, and breathable construction from the ground up.

Featuring a unique chassis construction fusing Vans’ UltraCush Lite midsole to the original Vans waffle gum rubber sole, the UltraRange Pro 2 delivers upon improved lightweight cushioning, impact support and durability, combined with Vans Duracap-reinforced uppers to provide the latest performance enhancements for a longer-lasting comfortable skate session of all levels.

Feature Benefits

LIGHTWEIGHT CUSHIONING – The UltraRange Pro 2 chassis is a unique, versatile build that integrates a custom-tuned UltraCush® Lite formula co-mold midsole bonded to Vans’ original recipe waffle gum rubber compound. The sock-fit lining components deliver lightweight support, cushioning, fit, and performance.

DURACAP – The added DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high-wear areas are engineered to withstand the abuse of the Vans Pro Skate team—and by providing lasting durability, saving everyday skateboarders time and money.

LUXLINER -Vans LUXLINER integrates the tongue and internal lining to deliver a comfortable, breathable, and responsive fit.

VANS ORIGINAL WAFFLE COMPOUND OUTSOLE – Utilizing over 50 years of Vans’ professional vulcanized natural gum rubber compound to deliver ultimate no-slip traction and premium boardfeel.

– Utilizing over 50 years of Vans’ professional vulcanized natural gum rubber compound to deliver ultimate no-slip traction and premium boardfeel.

Highlighted in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first to successfully land a 1080, Schaar continues to prove his ranks in the contest circuit. As an Olympic hopeful, top transition skater and two-time Vans Pool Party winner, Schaar inspires the new generation of competitive skaters by pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a skateboard–a natural trait true to Vans DNA.

The UltraRange Pro 2 in Tom Schaar’s endorsed colorway is available now. For more information or to find an authorized Vans Pro Skate dealer near you, visit Vans.com/skate.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans®authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66