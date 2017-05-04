Vans Pool Party Set to Ignite at World Famous Vans Combi Pool May 13th

It’s time again for the super bowl of bowl skating… the 13th Annual Vans Pool Party is set for May 13th at the world-famous Vans Combi Pool!

With over a decade of sensational skateboarding action, the annual Vans Pool Party remains skateboarding’s premier deep bowl competition. The 12th annual Vans Pool Party celebrates its legacy in modern vertical skateboarding at the world-famous Vans Combi Pool on Saturday, May 13 in Orange, CA. The legendary battle will be broadcast worldwide once again at vans.com/poolparty featuring animated commentary from Vans’ announcers and special guests.

In anticipation of hair-raising competition, renowned bowl Legends and Masters will join a stacked roster of over 30 leading Pros in a mind-blowing showcase of creativity and talent that continues to revolutionize the iconic riding style of classic Combi bowl terrain. Veteran champions Chris Miller, Lance Mountain (Defending 2016 Legend Champion), Steve Caballero, and crowd favorite Jeff Grosso are slated to show off their enduring bowl prowess, while today’s top vert professionals like Pedro Barros (Defending 2016 Pro Champion), Tom Schaar, Cory Juneau, Bucky Lasek, and many more, set expectations high for glory. Watch the drama unfold at vans.com/poolparty.

Event Schedule

3:00 WEBCAST BEGINS

3:15 MASTERS FINAL

4:00 PRO SEMI FINAL

5:30 LEGENDS SEMI FINAL

6:30 LEGENDS FINAL

7:00 PRO FINAL

8:00 AWARDS

With three divisions establishing today’s elite top Pros, Masters and undisputed Legends of bowl riding, the Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in deep bowl skateboarding to battle it out in the legendary Vans Combi bowl at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. Watch the contest live Saturday, May 13 at 3PM PST at vans.com/poolparty.

For more information on the Vans Pool Party, confirmed athlete lists ,and daily coverage including photos, videos and blog updates from practice, visit vans.com/poolparty.

