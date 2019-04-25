Vans Pool Party Returns, Celebrating 15 Years of Combi History

The World’s Best Bowl Rippers Converge in an Epic Battle of Skateboarding

WATCH THE LIVE BROADCAST, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 4pm PST at vans.com/poolparty

Press release: Vans looks forward to commemorating 15 years of iconic skateboarding, as the 2019 Vans Pool Party makes its historic return to the legendary Vans Combi Bowl on Saturday, May 4 in Orange, CA. Highly regarded as the premier bowl competition that pioneered the style and evolution of modern vertical skateboarding, the Vans Pool Party showcases the undisputed Legends of the sport, alongside the world’s leading Pros and Masters to celebrate the pure creativity and athleticism that has emerged from the Combi Bowl’s legacy. Now in its 15th year running, the 2019 Vans Pool Party will be broadcast live on vans.com/poolparty, offering audiences from around the world a first-class viewing experience, featuring live scoring, heat recaps, dynamic color commentary and much more!

Anticipating a stacked roster of 40 talented athletes in each division who epitomize Combi Pool style, veteran champions and masters of the sport Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, and crowd favorite Bucky Lasek will return, along with defending 2018 pro champion Tom Schaar, and vert experts Cory Juneau and Chris Russell.

The 2019 Vans Pool Party’s legacy will be honored through the long lineage of photographers there to witness it all with a special one-of-a-kind exhibit curated by renowned skate photographer Anthony Acosta. The exhibit will be on display for fans and spectators to enjoy, featuring photographs from legendary skate lens men Grant Brittain, Dave Swift, Ray Zimmerman, Jaime Owens and Acosta himself to present a diverse collection of unforgettable moments captured at the Vans Pool Party throughout its history.

Event Schedule

4:00 PRO SEMI FINAL

5:30 LEGENDS SEMI FINAL

6:30 LEGENDS FINAL

7:00 PRO FINAL

8:00 AWARDS

*The Vans Pool Party is a private, invite-only event.

Click here for the full invited riders list

Note: Final competitors are determined week of competition

LEGENDS: BEN SCHROEDER, CARABETH BURNSIDE, CHRISTIAN HOSOI, EDDIE ELGUERA, EDDIE REATEGUI, HANS JACOBSSON, JIM GRAY, LANCE MOUNTAIN, LESTER KASAI, LONNY HIRAMOTO, MICKE ALBA, MIKE MCGILL, NICKY GUERRERO, PAT NGOHO, STEVE ALBA, STEVE CABALLERO, STEVE STEADHAM, TONY MAGNUSSON.

PROS: ALEX PERELSON, ASHER BRADSHAW, AUSGUSTO AKIO, AUSTIN POYNTER, BEN JOHNSON, BUCKY LASEK, CASEY TRATZ, CHARLIE MARTIN, CHRIS RUSSELL, CLAY KRENIER, COLLIN GRAHAM, CORY JUNEAU, DANIEL CUERVO, DEMARCUS JAMES, DEREK SCOTT, EVAN DOHERTY, HEIMANA REYNOLDS, HERICLES F, IAGO MAGALHAES, JEDD MCKENZIE, JIMMY WILKINS, JOSH DIRKSEN, JOSH RODRIGUEZ, JOSH STAFFORD, JOSHUA BORDEN, KIKO FRANCISCO, LIAM PACE, LUIGI CINI, LUIZ MARIANO, MATT WILCOX, MIKEE ZION, MOTO SHIBATA, RUNE GLIFBERG, SHEA DONAVAN, STEVEN PINERIO, TOM SCHAAR, TREY WOOD, TRISTIAN RENNIE, ZACH MILLER.

Vans Pro Chris Russell, 2018 Vans Pool Party

The Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in combi bowl competition. For more information on the Vans Pool Party including schedules, invited riders and coverage including photos, videos and more, visit vans.com/poolparty.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans®authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66