Vans Pool Party 2019 Bowl Skating Battleground

The Vans Pool Party 2019 was filled with glory, good times and skating on the highest levels. The Legends’ division seemed to have a leader board change every run and is always one of the most crowd-supported divisions. Lance Mountain took first followed by Nicky Guerrero in 2nd and Steve Caballero taking third. The Masters division saw the return of Rune Glifberg who placed second mixing it up with Andy Macdonald taking the win and Sandro Dias coming in third. The pro division was an all-out barrage of technical skating mixed with aerial assaults that caused the crowd to erupt as each competitor seemed to go bigger and get higher throughout the finals. In the end, Tom Schaar reigned supreme with Tristan Rennie taking a close second and Moto Shibata holding down third place. This was the 15th year of the Vans Pool Party and this contest has been the proving ground for bowl skating worldwide. Cheers to all the competitors and to Vans for throwing down one of the best contests in skateboarding.
Words by Dan Levy. Photos by Bart Jones, Dan Levy and Chris Hooten
Press Release:
Costa Mesa, CALIF. (May 6, 2018) – A surge of energy and nostalgia filled the legendary Combi Pool arena this past weekend as the 15th annual Vans Pool Party came to a celebratory close to crown podium veterans Lance Mountain and Tom Schaar as the official 2019 Vans Pool Party champions. Legends winner Lance Mountain was in impeccable form, demonstrating his knowledge of the Combi with style, landing flawless inverts and flowing through the entire pool terrain to put down his best finals run. Meanwhile, Pro champion Tom Schaar, at only 19 years old, swept his third consecutive title in a row since 2017, for a total of four Pool Party titles under his belt. Schaar executed every trick in the book with extreme finesse, dominating every wall, hip, and lip with speed and huge 540s to take the highest score of the day. In homage to the “May the Fourth Be With You” fan holiday, winners were awarded Star Wars inspired trophies.
Honoring the pioneers of the sport, the Legends division showcased skateboarding’s most respected names in vert and combi, including crowd favorite Nicky Guerrero, 2nd, who emerged from the field looking confident as he landed clean, trick-heavy runs with overall consistency. In third, legend Steve Caballero puts his stake in the podium once again to cement his true legend status amongst his peers.
With placings switching up heat after heat, creativity was the driving force to be reckoned with in the Pros division, as Tristan Rennie, 2nd, and Moto Shibata, 3rd, gave the crowds a lesson in trick combinations, unique variety and precision. Edged out of the podium by only a few points, a valiant effort was made by pro Bucky Lasek, 4th, who showed strong, fast runs throughout the finals.
Finally, in the Master’s division, Andy Macdonald prevailed against the field, joined by the ever-stylish Rune Glifberg, 2nd, and last year’s Master’s champion Sandro Dias, 3rd.
FINAL RESULTS
Pros
1st Tom Schaar
2nd Tristan Rennie
3rd Moto Shibata
Legends
1st Lance Mountain
2nd Nicky Guerrero
3rd Steve Caballero
Masters
1st Andy Macdonald
2nd Rune Glifberg
3rd Sandro Dias
The Vans Pool Party marks another year in the history books, commending the many generations of creativity and talent that continue to revolutionize the iconic riding style of classic Combi bowl terrain. Watch all the highlights at vans.com/poolparty.
With three divisions establishing today’s elite top Pros, Masters and undisputed Legends of bowl riding, the Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in deep bowl skateboarding to battle it out in the legendary Vans Combi bowl at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. For more information on the Vans Pool Party including results, photos and videos, visit vans.com/poolparty.
