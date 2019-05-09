Vans Pool Party 2019 Bowl Skating Battleground

The Vans Pool Party 2019 was filled with glory, good times and skating on the highest levels. The Legends’ division seemed to have a leader board change every run and is always one of the most crowd-supported divisions. Lance Mountain took first followed by Nicky Guerrero in 2nd and Steve Caballero taking third. The Masters division saw the return of Rune Glifberg who placed second mixing it up with Andy Macdonald taking the win and Sandro Dias coming in third. The pro division was an all-out barrage of technical skating mixed with aerial assaults that caused the crowd to erupt as each competitor seemed to go bigger and get higher throughout the finals. In the end, Tom Schaar reigned supreme with Tristan Rennie taking a close second and Moto Shibata holding down third place. This was the 15th year of the Vans Pool Party and this contest has been the proving ground for bowl skating worldwide. Cheers to all the competitors and to Vans for throwing down one of the best contests in skateboarding.

Words by Dan Levy. Photos by Bart Jones, Dan Levy and Chris Hooten

Tom Schaar_kickflip Indy. Photo by Bart Jones

Steve Van Doren and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Tristan Rennie bluntslide. Photo by Bart Jones

Andy Roy and Christian Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy

Moto Shibata lien. Photo by Bart Jones

Moto Shibata and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Bucky Lasek corner air fakie. Photo by Bart Jones

Rune Glifberg and Bucky Lasek. Photo by Dan Levy

Rune Glifberg heel flip fs air. Photo by Bart Jones

Herbie Fletcher and Mike Rogers of Grind For Life. Photo by Dan Levy

Kiko Francisco alleyoop bs air. Photo by Bart Jones

Heimana Reynolds and Kiko Francisco. Photo by Dan Levy

Nicky Guerrero sweeper. Photo by Bart Jones

Legends winners circle, Steve Caballero (3rd), Lance Mountain (1st), Nicky Guerrero (2nd). Photo by Dan Levy

Bucky Lasek indy. Photo by Bart Jones

Bucky Lasek and Colin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Chad Shetler lien. Photo by Bart Jones

Cookiehead Jenkins. Photo by Dan Levy

Clay Kreiner fs lien. Photo by Bart Jones

Rodney Mead hype man. Photo by Dan Levy

Cory Juneau fs flip. Photo by Bart Jones

Cory Juneau and Steve Caballero. Photo by Dan Levy

Heimana Reynolds smith seatbelt. Photo by Bart Jones

Bobby Puleo. Photo by Dan Levy

Jedd Mckenzie stale. Photo by Bart Jones

Vans Pool Party 2019. Photo by Dan Levy

Josh Rodriguez fs bluntslide. Photo by Bart Jones

Steve Caballero and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Lance Mountain fs invert. Photo by Bart Jones

Lance Mountain and Pat Ngoho. Photo by Dan Levy

Lester Kasai fs ollie. Photo by Bart Jones

Lester Kasai and Eddie Elguera. Photo by Dan Levy

Lonny Hiramoto fs grind. Photo by Bart Jones

Lonny Hiramoto and Kimi Kallman. Photo by Dan Levy

Steven Pineiro madonna. Photo by Bart Jones

Mike Rogers of Grind For Life. Photo by Bart Jones

Moto Shibata fs lip. Photo by Bart Jones

Top three Pros – Moto Shibata (3rd), Tom Schaar (1st), Tristan Rennie (2nd). Photo by Bart Jones

Nicky Guerrero bs air. Photo by Bart Jones

Tom “Wally” Inouye and David Hackett – Skateboard Hall of Famers. Photo by Dan Levy

Cory Juneau fs ollie. Photo by Bart Jones

Simon Woodstock. Photo by Bart Jones

Steve Alba fs5o. Photo by Bart Jones

Rhino and Salba. Photo by Dan Levy

Steven Pineiro crail. Photo by Bart Jones

Coping crew giving props when due. Photo by Dan Levy

Tom Schaar_backside tail slide. Photo by Bart Jones

Tom Schaar 1st place pro division. Photo by Bart Jones

Steve Alba bs air transfer. Photo by Bart Jones

Wing Lam and Gale Webb. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Magnusson fs invert. Photo by Bart Jones

Andy Roy. Photo by Dan Levy

Tom Schaar. Photo by Chris Hooten

Paul Schmitt, Kristen Rew, Tom “Wally” Inouye and Monica Magnusson. Photo by Dan Levy

Andy Macdonald. Photo by Chris Hooten

Lee Leal, Pat Black and Justin of High Times. Photo by Dan Levy

Lizzie Armanto. Photo by Chris Hooten

Lizzie Armanto. Photo by Dan Levy

Colin Graham. Photo by Chris Hooten

Aaron Schumaker and Deville Nunes. Photo by Dan Levy

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Chris Hooten

Kristen Rew and Monica Magnusson. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Magnusson backside air. Photo by Bart Jones

Herbie and Dibi Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy

Josh Rodriguez. Photo by Chris Hooten

Liz Angeles and Rodney Smith (ShutNYC). Photo by Dan Levy

Moto Shibata. Photo by Chris Hooten

SharkDog and Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy

Moto Shibata. Photo by Chris Hooten

Greyson Fletcher and his pops Christian Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy

Mike McGill. Photo by Chris Hooten

Steve Caballero and Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy

Lester Kasai. Photo by Chris Hooten

Sharkdog photo bombs Geoff Rowley and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Steve Steadham. Photo by Chris Hooten

Cory Juneau, Greyson Fletcher and Christian Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy

Salba. Photo by Chris Hooten

Jed Fuller and Alec Beck. Photo by Dan Levy

Andy Macdonald, winner of the Masters division. Photo by Dan Levy

Max Mueller, Dan and Dan Rogers. Photo by Dan Levy

Clay Kreiner. Photo by Chris Hooten

Christian Hosoi and Lonny Hiramoto. Photo by Dan Levy

Steve Caballero. Photo by Chris Hooten

Jordan Santana and family. Photo by Dan Levy

Tom Schaar victory. Photo by Dan Levy



Press Release:

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (May 6, 2018) – A surge of energy and nostalgia filled the legendary Combi Pool arena this past weekend as the 15th annual Vans Pool Party came to a celebratory close to crown podium veterans Lance Mountain and Tom Schaar as the official 2019 Vans Pool Party champions. Legends winner Lance Mountain was in impeccable form, demonstrating his knowledge of the Combi with style, landing flawless inverts and flowing through the entire pool terrain to put down his best finals run. Meanwhile, Pro champion Tom Schaar, at only 19 years old, swept his third consecutive title in a row since 2017, for a total of four Pool Party titles under his belt. Schaar executed every trick in the book with extreme finesse, dominating every wall, hip, and lip with speed and huge 540s to take the highest score of the day. In homage to the “May the Fourth Be With You” fan holiday, winners were awarded Star Wars inspired trophies.

Tom Schaar. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Honoring the pioneers of the sport, the Legends division showcased skateboarding’s most respected names in vert and combi, including crowd favorite Nicky Guerrero, 2nd, who emerged from the field looking confident as he landed clean, trick-heavy runs with overall consistency. In third, legend Steve Caballero puts his stake in the podium once again to cement his true legend status amongst his peers.

Lance Mountain. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Steve Caballero. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Nicky Guerrero. Photo by Anthony Acosta

With placings switching up heat after heat, creativity was the driving force to be reckoned with in the Pros division, as Tristan Rennie, 2nd, and Moto Shibata, 3rd, gave the crowds a lesson in trick combinations, unique variety and precision. Edged out of the podium by only a few points, a valiant effort was made by pro Bucky Lasek, 4th, who showed strong, fast runs throughout the finals.

Tristan Rennie. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Moto Shibata. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Tristan Rennie. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Finally, in the Master’s division, Andy Macdonald prevailed against the field, joined by the ever-stylish Rune Glifberg, 2nd, and last year’s Master’s champion Sandro Dias, 3rd.

FINAL RESULTS

Pros

1st Tom Schaar

2nd Tristan Rennie

3rd Moto Shibata

Legends

1st Lance Mountain

2nd Nicky Guerrero

3rd Steve Caballero

Masters

1st Andy Macdonald

2nd Rune Glifberg

3rd Sandro Dias

Steve Van Doren and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Contest Replay: vans.com/poolparty

Watch Lance Mountain’s Winning Run here

Watch Tom Schaar’s Winning Run here

The Vans Pool Party marks another year in the history books, commending the many generations of creativity and talent that continue to revolutionize the iconic riding style of classic Combi bowl terrain. Watch all the highlights at vans.com/poolparty.

With three divisions establishing today’s elite top Pros, Masters and undisputed Legends of bowl riding, the Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in deep bowl skateboarding to battle it out in the legendary Vans Combi bowl at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. For more information on the Vans Pool Party including results, photos and videos, visit vans.com/poolparty.

