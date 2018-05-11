Vans Pool Party 2018 Highlights and Contest Results

Cinco De Mayo was off the wall this year with the Vans 2018 Pool Party at the Vans Skatepark Combi Bowl in Orange California… Check out some of the Vans Pool Party 2018 highlights filmed and edited by Landon Hale for Juice Magazine. We want to say a gigantic thank you to Vans for its passion, professionalism, commitment and 50+ years of support and dedication to bowl riding. Congrats to all of the competitors and the winners! Long live the combi!

The raucous crowds that filled the legendary Combi Pool arena for the 14th annual Vans Pool Party were treated to another sizzling skateboarding performance by the winningest skater in Pool Party history, Chris Miller. Miller left the coping ablaze with a score of 93.00, leaving no debate on who deserved the 2018 Legends crown. Chris delivered a flawless run laced with his patented fluid style that has been his calling card ever since stepping on a skateboard in 1978 to earn his 10th title. Eric Nash and Steve Caballero rounded out top honors with Nash scoring 91.33 and Cab 90.67.

Vans’ newest family member and last year’s champion, Tom Schaar, dominated the Pros division from the very first heat, easing into his third Pool Party title. With a mental combination of switch lip tricks and airs up in the rafters, Schaar forced the rest of the pack to compete for second place all evening. Vans riders Cory Juneau and Chris Russell, hammered their way into the top 3 with Juneau sliding mile-long front boards in the deep and The Muscle smashing everything to disaster falling just short of Schaar with solid scores of 94.33 and 93.33 for Russell.

Watch contest at: vans.com/poolparty

FINAL RESULTS

Pros

1st Tom Schaar

2nd Cory Juneau

3rd Chris Russell

Legends

1st Chris Miller

2nd Eric Nash

3rd Steve Caballero

Masters

1st Sandro Dias

2nd Andy Macdonald

3rd Chad Shetler

The Masters division again celebrated iconic bowl-riding talent, crowning Sandro Dias the 2018 champion, joined by Andy Macdonald, 2nd, and Chad Shetler, 3rd.

The Vans Pool Party marks another year in the history books, commending the many generations of creativity and talent that continue to revolutionize the iconic riding style of classic Combi bowl terrain. Watch all the highlights at vans.com/poolparty.

With three divisions establishing today’s elite top Pros, Masters and undisputed Legends of bowl riding, the Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in deep bowl skateboarding to battle it out in the legendary Vans Combi bowl at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. For more information on the Vans Pool Party including results, photos and videos, visit vans.com/poolparty.

Photos courtesy of Vans.