Vans Pool Party 2017

This year’s Vans Pool Party showcased some of the coolest things about skateboarding – supreme sportsmanship, a surprise engagement (congrats Amelia Brodka and Alec Beck), well wishes, world class sponsors, brotherhood, sisterhood, life long friendships, multi-generational respect, soul skating, mutual admiration, an appreciation for charitable giving, support from world famous musicians, poolside predictions, jokes, jousts, incredible camaraderie, loyalty, hope, legendary legends, masterful masters, new jacks, bionic groms, rip riders, a ton of fun, and absolutely mind blowing skateboarding. Check out some photos by Dan Levy below and enjoy the video show by Dan Bourqui.
Video by Dan Bourqui
2017 Vans Pool Party from Dan on Vimeo.
Photos by Dan Levy
Hosoi sticker designed by Pops Hosoi photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Caballero photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tony Alva and Jeff Ament. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Lance Mountain. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Dressen and Sal Barbier. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Pat Ngoho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kiko Fransisco, Asher Bradshaw, Tristen Rennie and Clay Kreiner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Chris Russell. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Jeromy Green. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh Stafford. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Bucky Lasek. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Mike Palm of Agent Orange and Shota Kubo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Nicky Guerrero. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Caballero. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tony Magnusson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Pat Ngoho photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Lance Mountain photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Christian Hosoi photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tony Magnusson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Nicky Guerrero photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Van Doren and Don Brown photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Chris Miller photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Pat Ngoho photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Cory Juneau photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Cory Juneau photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kiko Francisco photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Clay Kreiner photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kiko Francisco photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Clay Kreiner photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Iago Magalhaes photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh Rodriguez photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Beaver Fleming photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh Stafford photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Bucky Lasek photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Cory Juneau photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Zach Miller photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh Borden photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Jedd Mckenzie photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Willy Lara photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh Borden photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Willy Lara photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Zach Miller photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Cory Juneau photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Caballero photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tony Magnusson photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Heimana Reynolds photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Pat Ngoho photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Cory Juneau photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Clay Kreiner photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eddie Elguera, heal up quick, bro! Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Iago Magalhaes photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Clay Kreiner photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Masters Winners: Chad Shetler, Andy MacDonlad, and Lincoln Ueda photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Legends Winners: Tony Magnusson, Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Pro Division Winners: Cory Juneau, Tom Schaar, and Clay Kreiner photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tony Magnusson, Lance Mountain, and Steve Cabellero photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tom Schaar and Alex Sorgente photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Press Release
Vans Pool Party Legends Steve Caballero and Lance Mountain Celebrate Victory Draw; Pro Tom Schaar Wins 2nd Championship Pool Party Title
Watch contest highlights at: vans.com/poolparty
Roaring crowds filled the legendary Combi Pool arena as the 2017 Vans Pool Party capped off another dramatic skateboarding showdown last night to crown both Lance Mountain and Steve Caballero as this year’s Legends champions. Following a contentious stalemate final, head chief in charge Steve Van Doren settled the score, honoring both impressive performances and granting Caballero and Mountain a shared victory for their equal 85.33 result.
In the pros division, 2017 champion Tom Schaar’s unremitting domination of the Combi Pool shows no signs of slowing down, as he flowed through the course with undeniable precision to earn him his second Vans Pool Party championship title to date. Fellow ripper Cory Juneau wasn’t far behind, executing his sultry smooth lines throughout the bowl to place 2nd, while 3rd place winner and arguably one of the most exciting players to watch of the field, Clay Kreiner presented a truly memorable performance, heavily amplified by his fearless attempts at landing a massive heelflip frontside air over the channel into the round bowl.
2017 VANS POOL PARTY
FINAL RESULTS
Pros
1st Tom Schaar
2nd Cory Juneau
3rd Clay Kreiner
Legends
1st Steve Caballero & Lance Mountain (Tie)
3rd Tony Magnusson
Masters
1st Andy Macdonald
2nd Chad Shetler
3rd Lincoln Ueda
Finally, the Masters division was a true celebration of enduring talent, crowning Andy Macdonald the new 2017 champion, joined by Chad Shetler, 2nd, and Lincoln Ueda, 3rd.
The Vans Pool Party marks another year in the history books, commending the many generations of creativity and talent that continue to revolutionize the iconic riding style of classic Combi bowl terrain. Watch all the highlights at vans.com/poolparty.
With three divisions establishing today’s elite top Pros, Masters and undisputed Legends of bowl riding, the Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in deep bowl skateboarding to battle it out in the legendary Vans Combi bowl at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. For more information on the Vans Pool Party including results, photos and videos, visit vans.com/poolparty.
